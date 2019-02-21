Six Ways to Celebrate April in America's Sailing Capital

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What's happening in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County in April 2019? Plenty! Boats are getting back on the water; tour groups are returning to the streets. To make it easier for you to enjoy the sights and sounds of April in America's Sailing Capital, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is highlighting six events you won't want to miss!

The Annapolis Book Festival celebrates the beauty, power, passion and excitement of the written word through new and used book sales, signings and panels featuring nationally renowned authors. April 6.

The Annapolis Cup Croquet Match - St. John's vs USNA | St. John's College

The passion of sailing is front and center during the Annapolis Yacht Club's annual Wednesday Night Sailboat Races. Some 130 crews race around markers in the Chesapeake Bay delighting onlookers weekly. April 24-August 28.

The 8th annual Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show provides experienced and novice sailors with their first yearly opportunity to shop for the latest in equipment, high-tech electronics, inflatables, clothing, boating accessories, gear and related services at the show's 100+ on-land nautical exhibits and on-site pro surf shops. April 26-28.

Want to be a part of Annapolis' boating scene? The inaugural Boat Maryland Week offers fun events, informative classes and exhibits celebrating the area's maritime heritage. April 26-May 5.

You know spring has officially arrived when the St. John's College "Johnnies" and the Naval Academy midshipmen compete in a croquet match like no other. The 37th annual Annapolis Cup Croquet Match brings together two vastly different schools for a one-of-a-kind intercollegiate competition and festive Great Gatsby-like lawn party. April 27.

The Food and Spirits Festival presents a lawn party of a different sort at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. The first-time event includes local and international wine tastings, local beer tastings, live music, artisans and local craft vendors. April 27-28.

About Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County: VAAAC is a nonprofit, membership-based destination marketing organization that generates revenues for the local economy by promoting Annapolis and Anne Arundel County to leisure and business travelers across the country and around the world. www.VisitAnnapolis.org.

