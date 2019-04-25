Six Ways to Celebrate Spring Plus an Option to Save With Rail Europe

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rail Europe, the largest distributor of European rail products in North America, suggests six must-sees this spring, all accessible by using the European rail network to travel quickly and comfortably to each destination. To make it even easier to travel and just in time for spring graduation and wedding season, Rail Europe is rewarding consumers with more money for their trips. Every $500 Gift Card purchase will receive a bonus of $75 on Rail Europe, with customers receiving a gift card worth $575. Sale dates are April 25 to May 10, 2019. Gift cards are available for purchase at RailEurope.com; no promotional code required. Terms and conditions apply, offer not valid in Quebec.

Rail Europe

The cities of Europe welcome spring with attractions and events that focus on floral beauty, artistic and culinary thrills, and more. Start with these choices, with many more exciting events available. The Journey Planner on RailEurope.com can help travelers figure out distances between destinations, which train routes are their best options, as well as sightseeing activities to consider in each city. Some suggested routes are also featured.

1. Flower Power in the Netherlands

Keukenhof gardens, located in Lisse, holds a spring flower exhibition each year for eight weeks through May 19. In honor of the 70th Anniversary of the event, the 2019 theme is Flower Power, a nod to the hippie movement of the 70s. Seven million flower bulbs turn into an extraordinary exhibition of flowers and plants of different forms and colors, including iconic tulips, roses and delicate orchids.

How to get there by train

Amsterdam – Haarlem route, 19-minute train journey, then you take a bus

from Haarlem to Keukenhof. Also on offer; a skip the line tour with

transportation included from Amsterdam to Keukenhof.

Rotterdam – Leiden route, 52-minute train journey, and then you take a

bus from Leiden to Keukenhof.

2. Tribute to Leonardo da Vinci in Milan…

This year marks the 500th Anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death. Cripta San Sepolcro, the oldest underground church in Milan, hosts "The Genius Experience" through June 30. Visitors can discover about his incredible work and the exhibition also includes "The Last Supper" by Andy Warhol, a reinterpretation of da Vinci's masterpiece.

3. …and Tuscany

For more on da Vinci, travel to the Tuscany region (where he was born). The town of Vinci, located 19 miles from Florence, pays tribute to the great master with over 100 events including special exhibitions, shows, concerts and other activities. "The Origin of the Genius," at Vinci's Leonardiano Museum, features da Vinci's earliest known works and will run from April until October 15.

How to get there by train

Rome – Milan route, 3-hour train journey

Milan – Florence route, 2-hour high-speed train journey via Frecciarossa

Florence – Empoli route, 29-minute train journey and then you take a bus

to Vinci.

4. France Food Frenzy in Provence…

The Provence region, southeast of France, is celebrating fabulous foods starting this spring through December. "MPG2019 Gastronomy Year" honors the authentic culinary know-how of the region with Bouches-du-Rhône's towns and villages hosting events highlighting the traditional flavors, recipes, produce and wine.

5. …and Paris

This spring, the Moulin Seine, the first floating bakery in Paris, will open moored on the Seine river just under the Alexander III Bridge. The new attraction will have a panoramic terrace, a teahouse pergola covered by vegetation, and a golden water mill to grind wheat. The bakery will feature an open space so visitors can see the preparation of French goodies.

How to get there by train

Paris – Aix-en Provence route, 4 hours, 20 minutes

Paris – Marseille route, 3-hour, 7-minute high-speed train journey

6. Cherry Blossoms in Bonn

The blooming of cherry blossoms in Altstadt, the old town in Bonn, paint a picturesque start of spring for the German city. They form a tunnel of nature's beauty along the narrow cobblestone streets, creating the perfect seasonal image.

Cologne – Bonn route, 20-minute regional train journey

Frankfurt – Bonn route, 2-hour high-speed train journey

About Rail Europe

Rail Europe, in operation since 1932, is a European rail travel distribution company, and the dedicated source for planning and booking European train tickets, passes, and more. Owned by two shareholders, the French National Railroads (SNCF) through VSC Group, and the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), the company has grown to become the leading authority on European train travel worldwide, generating close to half a billion USD in annual sales. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, with offices in North and South America, Australia, China, India, South Korea and Japan.

Rail Europe makes discovering Europe by train easy, seamless, and memorable, providing:

Unparalleled access to products from more than 50 European train companies.

Award-winning localized customer care to over 5.5 million travelers per year.

A unique, user-friendly online booking engine enabling travelers to book in their preferred language and currency.

Our dedicated team of more than 325 employees serve travelers and travel agents around the globe. For more information or to book a trip with Rail Europe, visit raileurope.com.

