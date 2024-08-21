Six Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Attorneys Named Best Lawyers in America for 2025

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that managing partner Bari Z. Weinberger, partners Dianna C. Cavaliere, Robyn N. Howlett, Carmela L. Novi, and Rachel E. Partyka, and the Honorable Phillip J. Maenza, of counsel, have been recognized as 2025 Best Lawyers in America® in the field of Family Law in the upcoming 31ˢᵗ edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Award Winning NJ Family Law Attorneys

This year's honor marks family law expert Bari Weinberger's sixth consecutive appearance on the prestigious list (2020-2025), earning recognition for both Family Law and Family Law Arbitration in 2025. Also celebrating multiple years as Best Lawyers in America for Family Law are Partners Robyn Howlett (2021-2024) and Rachel Partyka (2024, 2025). Judge Phillip Maenza (2024, 2025) has again been honored for Best Family Law Mediation. Partners Dianna Cavaliere and Carmela Novi have each earned distinguished first-time accolades for Family Law in 2025.

"We are delighted by this incredibly meaningful recognition. It is an honor for all of us to have our service and dedication to our family law clients held in such high regard by our esteemed peers in the legal community," said Bari Weinberger.

Best Lawyers in America® is one of the legal profession's oldest and most respected peer-reviewed honors, recognizing the top legal talents in specific practice areas. Selection involves an exhaustive peer-review evaluation with over 83,000 industry-leading lawyers eligible to vote on the legal abilities of nominated lawyers. Full Best Lawyers methodology is available here.

About Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group's Best Lawyers In America Honorees

Bari Weinberger, founder and managing partner of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, is a recognized divorce and family law expert named a Top Woman in the Law by the New Jersey Law Journal, a Best Lawyer for Families by NJ Family magazine, and honored as a New Jersey Super Lawyer for several consecutive years.

Partner Dianna Cavaliere is designated by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Certified Matrimonial Attorney. Dianna is also a qualified Family Law Mediator, helping clients to work amicably on resolving their family law issues. She has been named by the American Institute of Legal Counsel as one of the 10 Best for Client Satisfaction in Family Law in New Jersey.

Partner Robyn Howlett is a Certified Matrimonial Law Attorney and a trained collaborative divorce attorney, which enables her to help her clients avoid litigation through a low conflict settlement process. Robyn has been named by the American Institute of Legal Counsel as one of the 10 Best for Client Satisfaction in Family Law in New Jersey, She has also received New Jersey Super Lawyers honors for multiple years.

Judge Phillip Maenza's 43-year legal career, including a decade serving on the New Jersey Superior Court, has distinguished him as an accomplished arbitrator and mediator. Judge Maenza's fair and amiable approach has helped countless parties quickly reach efficient resolutions in their matters.

Partner Carmela Novi is a Certified Matrimonial Attorney and court-approved Family Law Mediator. Carmela has been named to the New Jersey Super Lawyers list and honored as a Best Attorney for Families by NJ Family magazine. She is also a recipient of the 10 Best for Client Satisfaction in Family Law in New Jersey designation from the American Institute of Legal Counsel.

Partner Rachel E. Partyka is a Certified Matrimonial Attorney, highly regarded by her peers as a family law litigator with a nuanced understanding of complex family matters. Rachel has received numerous awards over her esteemed career, including the Lisa and Kolin Pimental Award for Excellence in the Study of Domestic Violence Law & Commitment to Advocacy.

Media Contact:

Bari Weinberger

(888) 888-0919

[email protected]

SOURCE Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group