Six.02 Bioservices Announces First Acquisition; Relaunches Leading Protein Expression Provider Kempbio as Kemp Proteins

FREDERICK, Md., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six.02 Bioservices announced today the acquisition of Kempbio, a leading provider of gene-to-protein bioservices for innovators developing human and veterinary biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostics across the life sciences. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Six.02 has re-launched the company as Kemp Proteins in connection with the acquisition. The name change reflects the company's evolved position from its founding to its current status as a premier provider of customized protein bioservices with a reputation for expertise in solving unique protein-related challenges.

"We are thrilled to announce Kemp Proteins as the first member of the Six.02 family of companies," said Michael Keefe, Partner of Six.02 Bioservices and Chief Executive Officer of Kemp Proteins. "Kempbio's leadership is built on a long track record of scientific and technical excellence and achievement—in particular, the team's exceptional ability to solve the most intractable protein expression challenges. We look forward to working with the talented Kemp team to increase capabilities and service offerings, expand the company's industry footprint, and reach a new level of growth."

Six.02 Bioservices is focused on acquiring and managing a family of specialized bioservices companies that are well-positioned for growth based on their ability to deliver best-in-class services that optimize productivity and mitigate risk for protein-based innovators. Six.02 targets companies in the human and veterinary biopharmaceutical, vaccine, and diagnostics sectors.

Kemp Proteins is a premier provider of gene-to-protein services known for its particular strength in solving the most difficult protein-expression challenges. For more than 20 years, the company's experienced team of protein problem-solvers has generated all protein types for protein-focused R&D.

Six.02 plans to invest in expanded laboratory space and additional cutting-edge equipment and technologies to enhance Kemp Proteins' portfolio of service options and to continue its leadership position to meet the growing market demand for more efficient, flexible, and reliable outsourcing services from innovators tackling the complex challenges of protein-based research and product development. Kemp Proteins will be positioned as a quality-focused bioservices company with the implementation of an ISO-compliant Quality Management System.



About Six.02 Bioservices (www.six02bio.com)

Six.02 Bioservices is a holding company focused on acquiring and managing a family of companies that will provide a continuum of best-in-class research services and products to protein-based innovators across the life sciences.

The Six.02 Bioservices name reflects Avogadro's number (6.023 x 1023), defined as the number of atoms or molecules per mole of any substance. The mole is a bridge between our world and the macroscopic world—for example, a protein is 3×10-9 moles. Six.02 Bioservices was incorporated in 2018 on Mole Day (October 23), a date celebrated between 6:02 a.m. and 6:02 p.m. by scientists around the world.

About Kemp Proteins (www.kempproteins.com)

Kemp Proteins (formerly Kempbio) is a leading provider of gene-to-protein bioservices. For more than 20 years, Kemp's team of protein problem-solvers has delivered best-in-class services that optimize productivity and mitigate risk for life sciences innovators developing protein-based products, including human and veterinary biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostics. Kemp Proteins is a Six.02 Bioservices member company.

Contact:

Mary Moynihan

M2Friend Biocommunications

802-951-9600

mary@m2friend.com

SOURCE Six.02 Bioservices

Related Links

https://six02bio.com

