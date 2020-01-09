Six15 Technologies Announces ST1™ Head-Up Display and Enterprise Program to Transform Existing Mobile Devices into AR-Enabled Tools

HENRIETTA, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Six15 Technologies ("Six15"), a technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures head-up displays (HUDs) for enterprise and defense users, announced the ST1™ head-up display and its new ST1™ Enterprise Program. Both are available to companies interested in exploring wearable augmented reality (AR) capabilities.

The ST1™ incorporates the most critical components required to transform a conventional enterprise mobile device with AR. Built with Six15's see-through technology that delivers unmatched color, contrast, and image clarity, the ST1™ also features a head tracker, a microphone, and an optional camera.

Boasting an IP67 rating and designed to meet the demanding environments that industrial users face, the ST1™ can connect to any Android or Windows mobile device through a USB interface. The HUD offers a hygienic design that allows it to be fully submersible in a cleaning solution, making it perfect for workers to share across multiple shifts. The ST1™ embeds no battery, processor, WiFi, or cellular radio on the head-worn module.

"The accessory architecture allows us to dramatically reduce size and weight, minimize heat on the head, eliminate the need for separate battery charging, and provide greater design flexibility to improve ruggedization," said Rich Ryan, CEO of Six15. "It also allows us to leverage the software integration already present in other industrial-grade mobile hardware."

By overlaying the most relevant contextual information over workers' real-time field of view, the ST1™ HUD boosts task efficiency, accuracy, and safety. Now, hands and eyes are always free to focus on tasks, instead of interacting with an application on a mobile device to obtain the same data.

Six15 is also introducing its new ST1™ Enterprise Program. Open to companies exploring the possibilities of wearable AR, ST1™ Enterprise Program participants will gain access to ST1™ devices and software development kit (SDK), technology roadmap, engineering support to help with integration, and access to a network of qualified independent AR software vendors who specialize in application development for smart glasses.

"Through the Six15 ST1™ Enterprise Program, we work with companies that have both the experience and resources to define the needs of the industry, but do not have the expertise in developing wearable head-up displays," said Rich Ryan, CEO of Six15.

Over the past few years, Six15 has worked with industry-leading companies to design and deliver an enterprise-grade head-up display. Most recently, Six15 collaborated with Zebra Technologies to develop the Zebra HD4000, which launched last month. "The HD4000 combines Zebra's industry and technology expertise in purpose-driven design with Six15's leadership in customized smart glasses and wearable optical displays delivering transformational enhancements to warehouse workflows," said Joe White, Senior Vice President of Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. "The combination of Zebra's innovative FulfillmentEdge™ software with the HD4000 increases task efficiency and accuracy while significantly reducing training time by up to 90 percent, allowing near-instant onboarding of warehouse workers."

Companies interested in learning more about participating in the Six15 ST1™ Enterprise Program can find more information here https://www.six-15.com/st1-enterprise-program. To learn more about the ST1™ HUD, visit https://www.six-15.com/enterprise-hud. Six15 Technologies will also be offering ST1™ demonstrations at NRF 2020 from January 12-14, 2020 in New York.

About Six15 Technologies

Six15 Technologies is a world-class technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures head-up displays (HUDs) for users operating in the world's most demanding environments. From the front lines to the factory floor, Six15 is building more than just innovative technologies; the company's purpose is to productize wearable solutions that help protect lives, enhance performance, and improve safety. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Rochester, NY. For more information, visit six-15.com or contact us at media@six-15.com.

