SixAxis Launches Liquid Transfer Group, Welcoming Joe Natale as Senior Business Development & Operations Specialist

ANDREWS, S.C., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SixAxis announced the launch of Liquid Transfer Group, a consulting group that specializes in terminal loading projects. The appointment of Joe Natale as Senior Business Development and Operations specialist helped kick off the new venture this week. SixAxis' innovative products have been giving businesses in all sectors the competitive edge globally since 2003. Its award-winning products and patents support the efforts of industry-leading Fortune 500 companies such as Boeing, Dow, and Coca Cola to name just a few.

SixAxis President Jeff Reichert enthusiastically announced the new business development venture earlier this month.

"Our nation's most prominent suppliers in the chemical, industrial, and midstream oil and gas industries will benefit enormously from this expansion of our capabilities," Reichert explained. "With Joe Natale's extensive experience in commercial and project development, terminal operations, and logistics, combined with his strategic thinking and strong work ethic, we're looking forward to offering efficiencies and better return on investment than any other solution provider in the industry."

Joe Natale has successfully managed asset expansion projects as well as various green and brownfield development projects, most recently for US Development Group, Bridger Logistics, United Energy Trading, and Blackline Midstream. "We've worked closely with Joe on a number of other projects," remarks SixAxis co-founder and CEO Rob Honeycutt. "His ability to coordinate and nurture productive and high-level strategic relationships with internal and external entities was a perfect fit for the new position."

Liquid Transfer Group specializes in bulk terminal loading preplanning, feed and feasibility studies, and consults in control systems implementation across vertical markets. Its team of experts will be identifying the right solutions by integrating site layout, platform design, and loading arm engineering, as well as implementing grounding systems, meters, valves, and other loading accessories. This team has served clients representing some of the nation's most prominent players in the chemical, industrial, and midstream oil and gas industries. "I look forward to leading the LTG team, building on the SixAxis brand and legacy already in place," says Natale.

