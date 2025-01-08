SixDegrees.org Launches Program to Transform Community Spaces in Honor of Kevin Bacon's Mother

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SixDegrees.org is proud to announce the launch of Ruth's Room, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to creating purpose-driven spaces that foster connection, creativity and healing. Named in honor of Ruth Bacon, a passionate advocate for education and justice and mother of SixDegrees.org founder, Kevin Bacon, this initiative transforms underutilized spaces into vibrant hubs for change.

Kevin Bacon builds resource kits at a SixDegrees.org activation/Photo Credit: Melissa Majchrzak Ruth Bacon/Courtesy of the Bacon family

SixDegrees.org will identify spaces in communities with need nationwide and bring partner organizations together to support the transformation of these spaces into lively places of comfort, purpose and connection. The inaugural Ruth's Room will be a state-of-the-art youth music space operated by Philadelphia nonprofit Rock to the Future. By engaging local organizations and volunteers, Ruth's Room will unite communities around a collective project and highlight the strengths of our shared humanity.

"Ruth's Room reflects the heart of our mission: building bridges and creating opportunities for those who need it most to find community," said Stacy Huston, Executive Director of SixDegrees.org. "We're thrilled to launch this program and invite communities across the country to join us in honoring Ruth's legacy."

Ruth Bacon was a lifelong educator in Philadelphia, teaching at Charlestown Playhouse and the Community College of Philadelphia. Ruth dedicated her life to designing influential programs for children, including the Philadelphia School District's Parents Cooperative Nursery, which required parents to spend time in the classroom with their children. Ruth was a leader in the opening of Philadelphia's Please Touch Museum, a play-based, interactive experience for young people. Beyond education, Ruth was a strong advocate for youth and justice, playing a pivotal role in establishing the Family Resource Center at Graterford Prison in 1985 and developing a program to facilitate frequent meaningful visits between children and their incarcerated fathers, which helped to maintain a bond during a time typically exposing children to trauma and estrangement.

"My mom was so selfless, always thinking about what she could do for others, whether it was us kids or someone else's children," said Kevin Bacon. "Ruth's Room is a beautiful way to honor her heart for justice and community."

SixDegrees.org, a leading nonprofit dedicated to fostering connection and community, is seeking partners to expand its impactful Ruth's Room initiative across the country. The organization invites collaboration with community centers, prison nurseries, schools, creative venues, outdoor spaces and other unique locations that align with its vision of inspiring connection and meaningful change. They're also looking for partners to bring programming to these spaces. If you have an idea for a Ruth's Room in your community or want to learn more or get involved, visit SixDegrees.org/ruthsroom.

About SixDegrees.org

SixDegrees.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit born out of the small world phenomenon that we are all connected by six degrees or less. Dedicated to harnessing kindness and connection, SixDegrees.org unites communities for collective impact by cultivating relationships and amplifying stories to foster dialogue, understanding and empathy around causes that matter most. Nationally recognized for innovation and impact, SixDegrees.org has won an impressive tally of six Webby Awards, four Anthem Awards, seven Shorty Awards and one Telly Award. Learn more at SixDegrees.org.

