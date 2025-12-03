Sixfab's ALPON X5 AI Named CES 2026 "Best of Innovation" in Enterprise Tech

Award-winning Edge AI computer brings real-time Physical AI to security-sensitive and resource-constrained businesses

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixfab today announced the ALPON X5 AI, an industrial edge computer powered by Raspberry Pi and winner of the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in Enterprise Tech. Selected from more than 3,600 global submissions, the ALPON X5 AI is now available for pre order and will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Built for organizations that rely on camera-based intelligence but cannot risk sending sensitive footage to the cloud, the ALPON X5 AI performs real-time, on-device processing to detect anomalies, defects, safety violations, and process deviations. By keeping visual data local, businesses gain faster decisions, improved accuracy, reduced waste, and stronger margins without cloud inference costs.

The ALPON X5 AI brings Physical AI into practical deployment by combining on-device AI acceleration, ruggedized industrial design, and cloud-native management for large-scale operations. Powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 and the DX-M1 neural processing unit by DEEPX, it delivers high-performance inference in a compact, fanless aluminum enclosure built for 24/7 operation in mission-critical environments. Local inference reduces latency, minimizes bandwidth and storage needs, and ensures continuity even when networks are constrained or offline.

Raspberry Pi's globally adopted ecosystem is known for openness, accessibility, and a developer community. Sixfab leverages this foundation to deliver an industrial-grade platform allowing development teams to use familiar tools and then deploy the same software stacks directly into production. This reduces integration effort, shortens timelines, simplifies hiring and support, and lowers the barrier to maintaining enterprise AI workloads over time.

"Physical AI is no longer reserved for companies with massive R&D budgets," said Sait Borlak, CEO & Co-Founder of Sixfab. "With ALPON X5 AI, a small team can deploy secure, real-time AI at the edge and see immediate impact on uptime, quality, security, and operating cost."

"We're delighted to collaborate with Sixfab in bringing Raspberry Pi deeper into industrial vision AI," said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi. "AI's impact on the online and digital worlds tends to dominate the conversation, but these technologies can also be transformative elsewhere. The ALPON X5 AI shows how that same intelligence can be applied to the physical world in a way that is measurable, repeatable, and accessible to businesses of all sizes."

A long-standing member of the Official Raspberry Pi Design Partner Program, Sixfab has supported customers worldwide in building connected and intelligent products. With ALPON X5 AI, the company now delivers a complete Edge AI platform that integrates industrial hardware, secure connectivity, and cloud-based device management for fleet-wide visibility, model updates, and consistent behavior across sites.

The ALPON X5 AI will debut publicly at CES 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth 8763, January 6–9, 2026.

About Sixfab

Founded in 2016, Sixfab builds industrial-grade edge computing and connectivity solutions based on the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. Learn more at sixfab.com.

About Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost computing platforms used worldwide. Learn more at raspberrypi.com.

