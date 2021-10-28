SixFifty Automates Employment Agreements For All 50 States

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFifty today launched an automated product that customizes offer letters, employee contracts, and other employment agreements to reflect the laws of all 50 states. SixFfity worked with the law firm Wilson Sonsini to draft and automate the documents. The product walks organizations through the state-specific rules regarding noncompete, nonsolicitation clauses, arbitration agreements and other issues to ensure the employment agreements meet the rules of each jurisdiction.

SixFifty's product customizes the following documents:

offer letters, employee contracts, employment-specific nondisclosure agreements (NDA), independent contractor agreements, and separation agreements.

"COVID has made the workforce more remote and mobile," said Kimball Dean Parker, CEO of SixFifty. "Companies need the ability to hire and employ people across the nation, but hiring laws vary widely state to state. Our new offering generates the employment agreements companies need to hire and onboard employees anywhere in the U.S."

SixFifty's automated solution asks companies a series of questions about their business and the person they want to hire. Using that information, SixFifty's product drafts a customized offer letter and employee contract that complies with the law of the relevant locations. SixFifty's product does the same for independent contractor agreements, NDAs and separation agreements.

SixFifty keeps the documents up to date on a monthly basis as the law evolves in each state. In 2021 alone, there have been 66 noncompete bills introduced in 25 different states, plus three different federal noncompete bills. SixFifty ensures that businesses have compliant, up-to-date documents in place to govern the employment relationship across the U.S.

SixFifty's new offering is part of its larger Employment 2.0 solution, which includes more than 70 employment policies that account for laws in every state. The purpose of Employment 2.0 is to help companies manage their workforce throughout the U.S., from hiring, to the policies that manage employees while at the company, to the paperwork needed to end the employment relationship.

To learn more about SixFifty's employment law solutions, please visit www.sixfifty.com/employmentagreements.

About SixFifty

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SixFifty is the technology subsidiary of the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. SixFifty works with Wilson Sonsini and other law firms to teach a computer to write legal documents like a lawyer. SixFifty automates the law in two areas: privacy and employment. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com .

SOURCE SixFifty Technologies

Related Links

https://www.sixfifty.com/

