SixFifty Automates Policies for OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standards on COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SixFifty launched an automated product to help companies draft the policies and other legal paperwork required to show compliance with OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standards on COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing .

On September 9, 2021, President Biden issued an order mandating that companies with over 100 employees require their employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly. On November 5, 2021, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) that put President Biden's order into effect. The new standards require written policies and apply to companies with over 100 employees. The date to comply is December 5th.

"Thousands of companies will need to comply with OSHA's ETS within the next 30 days," said Kimball Dean Parker, CEO of SixFifty. "We've automated the paperwork that companies need so they can comply quickly and affordably."

SixFifty's automated solution asks companies questions about their business and how they plan to comply with OSHA's ETS. Using that information, SixFifty's product drafts customized policies and other legal paperwork that companies need to comply with OSHA's new standards. SixFifty updates the documents monthly to ensure companies have the most up-to-date documents.

SixFifty's OSHA ETS product is part of SixFifty's larger Employment 2.0 solution, which includes more than 65 employment policies that account for laws in every state. Employment 2.0 helps companies manage their workforce throughout the U.S., from hiring, to the policies that manage employees while at the company, to the paperwork needed to end the employment relationship.

To learn more about SixFifty's automated policies for the new federal mandate, please visit www.sixfifty.com/ets.

About SixFifty

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SixFifty is the technology subsidiary of the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. SixFifty works with Wilson Sonsini and other law firms to teach a computer to write legal documents like a lawyer. SixFifty automates the law in two areas: privacy and employment. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com .

