SixFifty Hires Technology Industry Leaders Ahead of Unprecedented Growth Phase

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFifty, the technology subsidiary of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati (WSGR), the preeminent law firm for technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, today announced three new appointments to round out their executive team ahead of an unprecedented growth phase for the company. The appointments, all former WeWork executives, include: Daniel Webb, vice president of partnerships, Mark Higginson, vice president of customer success and Dustin McBride, vice president of sales.

The hiring announcement comes on the heels of the launch of SixFifty's first product, SixFifty Privacy . Created in conjunction with some of the country's top privacy experts at WSGR, SixFifty Privacy automates the main obligations under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in order to help businesses comply more quickly and affordably. The CCPA goes into effect on January 1, 2020. An economic impact assessment prepared for the California attorney general's office found the law could cost companies nationwide a total of up to $55 billion in initial compliance costs. SixFifty can help companies comply for a fraction of the cost.

"With less than three months until the California Consumer Protection Act deadline, we are at a pivotal point for our business," said Kimball Parker, co-founder and president of SixFifty. "The additions of Mark, Danny and Dustin to our team will be integral to fostering our continued and rapid growth."

Brief bios of each are listed below:

Daniel Webb. Webb has over 15 years of sales and business development experience in the tech industry, specifically in hardware development and SAAS. At WeWork, Webb was the director of enterprise technology Partnerships and at Teem, he acted as the director of global partnerships and alliances.

Mark Higginson. Higginson joins the Sixfifty team with over ten year of sales and business development experience and was the global director of customer success at both WeWork and Teem, before it was acquired by WeWork in September of 2018

Dustin McBride. McBride has almost 15 years of technology sales experience. At Teem and WeWork, he acted as an enterprise account executive on their sales team and will take on a senior sales role at SixFifty.

WSGR formed SixFifty in February 2019 to develop automated tools designed to make legal processes more efficient and affordable. SixFifty operates in tandem with attorneys from WSGR to provide companies the optimal combination of automation and human expertise. In addition to CCPA compliance tools, SixFifty has also created a tool for Nevada's new privacy law that gives people the right to request that businesses not sell their personal information.

For the latest news and products from SixFifty, visit their blog or www.sixfifty.com

About SixFifty:

SixFifty is a group of lawyers and engineers that believe the law should be easier to navigate. Other industries have adopted technology to make life easier for users, often to great effect. The law shouldn't be any different. It's time to put technology to use to make the law easier for everyone.

