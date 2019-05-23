SixFifty Launches Automated Compliance Tool For The California Consumer Privacy Act

The CCPA regulates how companies handle personal information, granting California consumers new rights to access and delete their data while placing restrictions on entities that collect, store, and sell personal information. According to estimates from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), more than 500,000 businesses in the United States, including over 100,000 businesses in California, could be affected by the new regulation, which will go into effect January 1, 2020.

To help companies comply in time, SixFifty Privacy automates the four key components of the CCPA including: collecting, managing and fulfilling consumer requests; mapping the flow of data through a business; generating policies and other compliance documents; and training employees who handle consumer information on the new law, all in one place. Within 15 minutes, SixFifty Privacy can lay the foundation for most companies to comply with the CCPA, saving them time and money and granting them peace of mind.

"The CCPA will affect more businesses in the United States in a more profound way than any preceding privacy statute, and compliance will come at considerable time and expense, in terms of evaluating documents and data, reengineering business processes, IT systems and marketing strategies, employee training and legal costs," said Kimball Dean Parker, president of SixFifty and the director of LawX, the legal design lab at Brigham Young University's J. Reuben Clark Law School. "SixFifty Privacy is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to address CCPA compliance, combining the power of machine automation with the expertise of the country's top privacy experts and attorneys."

Businesses that use SixFifty Privacy will benefit from the expertise of WSGR's Privacy and Data Protection practice, which includes Lydia Parnes, the former director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the Federal Trade Commission, and Chris Olsen, the former assistant director of the FTC's Division of Privacy and Identity Protection. WSGR attorneys worked closely with SixFifty to develop the legal guidelines and content used by the automation software.

"On January 1, hundreds of thousands of businesses will have to adjust to the new realities brought about by the CCPA — including changing their data management practices and policies — or face significant consequences," said Doug Clark, managing partner of WSGR. "The CCPA is only the tip of the iceberg for regulations around consumer data privacy as multiple states are expecting to rollout data privacy legislations including New York, Massachusetts and Texas."

SixFifty Privacy has already found success in the market with both start-ups and established companies. The product, which was released to select clients within Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, will now be available to any company across the nation.

For more information about SixFifty and to take a free assessment to see how the CCPA will impact your business, visit https://www.sixfifty.com/solutions/ccpa/applicabilit y .

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 50 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com .

About SixFifty

Headquartered in the Silicon Slopes area of Utah, SixFift y is a subsidiary of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and combines the expertise of the world's leading technology law firm, made accessible through thoughtful technology. SixFifty streamlines complex areas of the law by providing actionable, efficient and affordable solutions for individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com .

