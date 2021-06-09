SixFifty Releases Employment 2.0, a Legal Toolset to Help Employers Manage Their Future Workplace

The new toolset includes automated employee handbooks, policies for hybrid working, COVID workplace regulations, & DEI Tweet this

Employment 2.0 includes several different types of legal tools:

Assessments. Employment 2.0 contains a series of assessments that help companies determine where they stand regarding specific areas of employment law.





Employment 2.0 contains a series of that help companies determine where they stand regarding specific areas of employment law. Policies. Employment 2.0 contains over 65 policies that address everything from COVID-19, to hoteling, to Zoom backgrounds, to sexual harassment. The policies account for the law in all 50 states and the District of Columbia .





Employment 2.0 contains over 65 that address everything from COVID-19, to hoteling, to Zoom backgrounds, to sexual harassment. The policies account for the law in all 50 states and the . Survey and Ticketing System. Employment 2.0 contains a survey and ticketing system that companies can use to deploy policies and collect acknowledgements, screen employees for COVID-19, collect vaccination information, and receive complaints of harassment and inappropriate behavior. The ticketing system allows companies to catalogue this information and create workflows to ensure that issues are dealt with appropriately.





Employment 2.0 contains a that companies can use to deploy policies and collect acknowledgements, screen employees for COVID-19, collect vaccination information, and receive complaints of harassment and inappropriate behavior. The ticketing system allows companies to catalogue this information and create workflows to ensure that issues are dealt with appropriately. Monthly Updates. SixFifty updates Employment 2.0 every month to ensure the policies, assessments, and ticketing system are up to date with the current state of the law.

"It is important for businesses to lay the appropriate legal groundwork for the new way they arrange their workforce," said Marina Tsatalis, employment law partner and the employment law practice group leader at Wilson Sonsini. "Our work with SixFifty enables businesses of all sizes to implement and maintain a comprehensive employment framework for today's workplace that complies with the current state of the law in each of the states in which they have employees."

SixFifty also plans to add legal tools to Employment 2.0 in the future, such as automated hiring paperwork for all 50 states and tools to help companies correctly classify their employees as exempt, non-exempt, and independent contractors. Employment 2.0 is the latest in a line of automated legal products that SixFifty has released to address novel legal issues. SixFifty has also released products addressing the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

About SixFifty

Headquartered in the Silicon Slopes area of Utah, SixFifty is a subsidiary of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and combines the expertise of the world's leading technology law firm with automation technology. SixFifty streamlines complex areas of the law by providing actionable, efficient and affordable solutions for individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For nearly 60 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

SOURCE SixFifty Technologies

Related Links

https://www.sixfifty.com

