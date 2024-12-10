SixFifty's New AI Search Delivers Instant Answers on Employment Law for HR Teams

SixFifty

Dec 10, 2024, 09:00 ET

SixFifty AI transforms HR compliance by combining attorney-drafted legal summaries with cutting-edge AI—delivering actionable guidance in seconds.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFifty, a leader in HR compliance, today announced the launch of SixFifty AI—a first-of-its-kind research tool that increases the accessibility of the company's industry-leading employment law information database.

For multi-state employers, finding accurate employment law information can be time-consuming and costly, often requiring hours of manual research or expensive legal counsel.

SixFifty AI simplifies this process by delivering plain-language answers in seconds, sourced from their attorney-drafted database of up-to-date employment law summaries.

"We've dedicated years to summarizing and organizing employment laws across the country into the most comprehensive database of employment law information available," said Kimball Dean Parker, founder and CEO of SixFifty. "With SixFifty AI, HR and legal teams can quickly find clear, straightforward answers to their most common questions."

SixFifty AI offers nationwide coverage, spanning all federal laws, all 50 states, D.C., and major cities. It provides immediate answers across thousands of topics, including:

  • Hiring: Pay transparency, drug testing, notices, posters, and training;
  • Leave and EEO policies: FMLA, paid leave, sick leave, accommodations, and protected characteristics;
  • Wage and hour: Overtime, minimum wage, and pay frequency;
  • Separation: Final paycheck requirements, WARN Act, and more.

Each query answered by SixFifty AI also includes links to source entries in SixFifty's Research module so users can verify the accuracy of the response for themselves.

"By combining large language models (LLMs) with our proprietary knowledge base, SixFifty offers customers reliable and secure generative AI," said Parker. "And this is just the start."

"While SixFifty AI is still in its early stages, we are actively enhancing its capabilities to help companies take a more proactive approach to employment law compliance. Future updates will include advanced features like AI-assisted document generation and access to more in-depth legal content."

SixFifty AI is currently in beta and is available for free for customers. Companies looking for immediate access to SixFifty AI can sign up today for a subscription. To learn more, visit https://www.sixfifty.com/sixfifty-ai.

About SixFifty
SixFifty is a technology company that makes employment law more accessible by automating world-class legal expertise. SixFifty's compliance tools take on complex state-specific legal issues by providing a robust employment law database, and customized contracts, policies, and documents to HR teams. SixFifty continuously monitors the law to update you and your documents in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com.

