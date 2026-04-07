SixFour3 and The Alliance Fastpitch Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Flagship Tampa Bay Training Facility and New Alliance Headquarters

ASHBURN, Va. and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFour3, the leading female fastpitch training franchise, and The Alliance Fastpitch today announced a partnership to develop a premier SixFour3 training facility in the Tampa Bay region. The facility is expected to serve as the future headquarters for The Alliance Fastpitch. The initiative is supported by the SixFour3 Tampa Bay Fund, focused on accelerating development and expanding opportunities for athletes in the region.

Matthew Cooke, Jami Lobpries & Kevin Bednoski SixFour3

This collaboration brings together two influential organizations to establish a flagship SixFour3 training destination in Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg—one of the fastest-growing youth sports markets in the United States. The facility will deliver best-in-class athlete development through SixFour3's proven model, complemented by Alliance-supported programming, including camps, clinics, showcases, and national events.

In addition to serving athletes and the softball community, the facility is expected to function as an operational hub for The Alliance Fastpitch, further strengthening the sport's national infrastructure.

Building the Future of Fastpitch

The SixFour3 Tampa Bay project combines elite training infrastructure, national competition pathways, and community-driven investment. The partnership supports female athlete development, events, camps, showcases, coaching education, leadership, and grassroots engagement. The goal is to strengthen the fastpitch ecosystem and expand opportunities for the next generation of players.

Leadership Perspective

Matthew Cooke, CEO of SixFour3, stated, "This partnership represents an exciting milestone. We are building a flagship training center in Tampa Bay that combines SixFour3's athlete development platform with the reach of The Alliance Fastpitch to serve athletes, families, and the softball community."

Jami Lobpries, CEO of The Alliance Fastpitch, noted that the partnership deepens The Alliance's mission to connect and strengthen the fastpitch community by creating a central hub for athlete development, programming, and collaboration across the sport.

Kevin Bednoski, Chief Development Officer of SixFour3, emphasized the broader vision: "We aim to build a national network of elite training environments dedicated exclusively to female athletes. Partnering with The Alliance Fastpitch aligns athlete development and community investment to strengthen the ecosystem of our sport and grow the future of softball."

A National Destination for the Fastpitch Community

The Tampa Bay facility will feature state-of-the-art training infrastructure, programming, and collaborative workspace. It is a model that could inspire future SixFour3 training centers nationwide, creating a stronger national infrastructure for fastpitch softball.

Investor & Strategic Partnership Opportunities

The SixFour3 Tampa Bay Fund is launching as an investment vehicle to support the flagship facility's development and operation. The fund allows qualified investors, strategic partners, and supporters to participate in the growth of this next-generation training and event platform. SixFour3 is also seeking investors and partners for future facility developments nationwide.

Individuals or organizations interested in investment, strategic partnerships, or sponsorship related to the SixFour3 Tampa Bay project should contact SixFour3.

For more information, visit www.sixfour3.com and/or www.thealliancefastpitch.com

Media Contact

Kevin Bednoski

7033623300

[email protected]

SOURCE SixFour3