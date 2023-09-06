SixFour3 Announces Partnership with Softball Sensation Odicci Alexander for a New SixFour3 Richmond, Virginia Location

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFour3, the premier name in girls fastpitch softball for anytime (24x7) training and development, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with renowned softball athlete, and current professional player, Odicci Alexander to mark the launch of their latest location in the Richmond Virginia area.

Odicci crowned AU champion (courtesy of AU)

Odicci Alexander, known for her exceptional achievements as a former collegiate All-American softball player with James Madison University and her recent triumph in the Athletes Unlimited softball season, will be joining forces with SixFour3 to celebrate the launch of their state-of-the-art Richmond, Virginia facility. With a shared passion for promoting excellence in softball, this collaboration promises to create an unmatched opportunity for aspiring athletes, coaches, and softball enthusiasts in the region.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with SixFour3 on the opening of our Richmond, Virginia location," said Odicci Alexander. "SixFour3's dedication to advancing the skills and knowledge of softball players aligns perfectly with my own goals, and I look forward to coming back to my roots and contributing to the growth of the sport in the greater community."

The upcoming location will be under the expert guidance of Odicci herself, offering a range of daily one-on-one and group training sessions, as well as camps and clinics, led by her and a team of accomplished trainers. These seasoned trainers will offer invaluable perspectives on the competitive world of softball. This partnership exemplifies SixFour3's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional training, mentorship, quality and service, exclusively designed for the growing sport of fastpitch softball.

"We are honored to welcome Odicci Alexander to the SixFour3 family," said Matthew Cooke, CEO / Co-Founder of SixFour3. "Her dedication, skill, and enthusiasm for softball mirror our own values, and we're excited to embark on this journey together. This partnership represents an unparalleled opportunity for softball enthusiasts in Richmond, Virginia to learn from and be inspired by one of the best."

The final location and launch date are TBD, but the expectation for the launch is slated for the first half of 2024. Additional details will be announced in the coming months. To follow along, be sure to visit our website at www.sixfour3.com and follow us on all of our social media ( www.sixfour3.com/media ).

To hear a full interview with Odicci, check out our upcoming podcast ("This Week in Fastpitch - TWiF) on Apple Podcasts or YouTube .

