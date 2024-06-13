SixFour3 Brings Fastpitch Softball Training to Atlanta with New Franchise Partnership

ATLANTA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFour3, a leader in fastpitch softball training, is excited to announce its latest franchisee partnership with Cameron Lewis and his two young daughters. This new Atlanta facility will exclusively focus on fastpitch softball, marking another step in SixFour3's mission to deliver premier training and development for young female athletes.

Cameron Lewis w/ daughters

Cameron Lewis, a passionate advocate for youth sports and fastpitch softball enthusiast, will lead the new SixFour3 facility. His daughters, who share his dedication to the sport, will play an active role in the venture. Scheduled to open later this year, the Atlanta location will feature SixFour3's renowned training programs, advanced facilities, and a team of expert coaches, all dedicated to fostering the growth and development of young softball players.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cameron and his daughters into the SixFour3 family," said CEO Matt Cooke. "Their enthusiasm for fastpitch softball and commitment to youth development make them ideal partners. We are eager to see the positive impact they will bring to the South Atlanta community, helping to shape the next generation of softball stars."

The Atlanta facility will offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to fastpitch softball, including personalized coaching, state-of-the-art training technologies, and a nurturing environment designed to elevate players of all skill levels. SixFour3's approach emphasizes both athletic excellence and personal development, ensuring participants enhance their softball skills while building confidence, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Cameron Lewis expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Joining the SixFour3 family is a remarkable opportunity for me and my daughters. We are passionate about fastpitch softball and are excited to bring SixFour3's exceptional training programs to Atlanta. Our goal is to create a supportive space where young softball players can thrive on and off the field."

This new Atlanta facility represents a significant addition to SixFour3's expanding network of fastpitch softball training centers, reflecting a growing demand for high-quality, accessible softball training across the nation.

For more information about the South Atlanta SixFour3 facility or to inquire about training programs, please visit sixfour3.com or contact our team at [email protected].

About SixFour3

SixFour3 is a premier provider of girls fastpitch training and development facilities. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the girls fastpitch industry by offering cutting-edge facilities and comprehensive training programs. SixFour3's mission is to empower young female athletes and foster a love for the game, providing them with unparalleled opportunities to reach their full potential both on and off the field.

For more information about SixFour3's franchise opportunities across the United States, visit the official website at www.sixfour3franchising.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Bednoski

Chief Development Officer

SixFour3, LLC

888-SIXFOUR3 (1-888-749-3687)

[email protected]

SOURCE SixFour3, LLC