SixFour3 Celebrates Milestone with First-Ever Franchise Signing in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFour3, the premier name in girls fastpitch softball for anytime training, is excited to announce its historic first-ever franchise signing with business owner Shawn Ireland in Nashville, TN. This milestone not only marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to spread top-tier softball training and development to communities across the nation but also emphasizes the dedication to growing the game.

Shawn Ireland signs SixFour3 franchise agreement.

SixFour3 has been revered for its commitment to quality, service and innovation in girls fastpitch softball training. The franchise partnership with Mr. Ireland signifies a momentous occasion in the brand's journey, expanding its influence to Nashville and creating an avenue for aspiring female athletes.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Shawn into the SixFour3 family as our inaugural franchisee," said Matthew Cooke, CEO of SixFour3. "Shawn's deep-rooted connection to the Nashville community, his distinguished military background, and his passion for fastpitch softball align seamlessly with our values and vision. With his business acumen and our proven methodologies, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the girls fastpitch softball landscape in Nashville."

Mr. Ireland brings a wealth of experience to the table. His dedication to fostering growth, both within his business ventures and the community at large, mirrors SixFour3's commitment to facilitating athletic and personal development. He is excited to unveil a state-of-the-art training facility, meticulously designed to cater exclusively to the needs and aspirations of these talented athletes. This facility stands not just as a place for training, but as a hub for inspiration, personal growth, and the realization of dreams. Together, SixFour3 and Mr. Ireland are paving the way for a brighter future for female fastpitch softball players in the Nashville community.

"I am honored to join the SixFour3 family and bring this exceptional girls fastpitch softball training platform to Nashville," said Ireland. "As a military veteran and lifelong supporter of youth sports and community engagement, I am thrilled to contribute to the development of young female athletes in our area. With SixFour3's guidance, I am confident that we will inspire greatness, both on and off the field."

The partnership between SixFour3 and Mr. Ireland signifies a promising future for female fastpitch athletes in Nashville and beyond. This franchise signing is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared values in propelling the world of girls fastpitch softball and personal growth to new heights.

About SixFour3

SixFour3 is a leading provider of girls' fastpitch training and development facilities. Committed to transforming the girls' fastpitch industry, we offer state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive training programs. Our mission is to empower young female athletes, offering them unmatched opportunities to excel on and off the field. With a 24x7, membership-based approach, we're dedicated to revolutionizing the way young athletes experience the sport.

