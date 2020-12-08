Sixgill Launches Darkfeed Application in CrowdStrike Store to Accelerate Threat Response with Context-Rich Intelligence

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixgill , the leader in threat intelligence enablement and enrichment, today announced the availability of its Darkfeed application in the CrowdStrike Store, an enterprise marketplace where customers can discover, try, buy, and deploy first party and partner applications that extend their investment in the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. Darkfeed's integration with the platform gives enterprises a jumpstart on threat research and incident response with Darkfeed's predictive and contextual feed of actionable intelligence.

Leveraging the simplicity and the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, organizations can simply enable the Sixgill app within the CrowdStrike Store to receive additional insights directly inside the platform. CrowdStrike Falcon's cloud-native security platform seamlessly enables applications and provides frictionless integration.

Darkfeed is a blacklist of malicious indicators of compromise (IOCs) extracted from Sixgill's real-time, comprehensive collection of deep, dark and surface web intelligence. It enables security teams to bolster their organization's defenses, hunt for threats inside their networks, and helps them better-understand emerging malware trends, tactics, techniques, and procedures. Darkfeed provides additional insights to the CrowdStrike Falcon platform that help customers enrich their endpoint detections in real-time.

"The only way that organizations can keep pace with attackers is to automate their intelligence gathering and response with real-time indicators of compromise," said Ron Shamir, VP Products & Technology Alliances at Sixgill. "This integration gives CrowdStrike Falcon users intelligence from multiple sources to preemptively block threats."

As the threat landscape has matured and evolved, security stacks have become unwieldy and overly complicated. In theory, the large number of tools and methodologies that companies rely on contribute to their security. In practice, the tools force users to scroll through multiple interfaces and portals, reducing their overall efficiency. Falcon users can view Darkfeed's rich intelligence in the recently announced unified Falcon console allowing them to streamline threat operations and management.

"Sixgill's Darkfeed allows customers to build on their existing investment in the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, delivering a comprehensive collection of deep and dark web intelligence," said Andy Horwitz, Vice President, CrowdStrike Store & Technology Alliances. "Contextual enrichment from Sixgill gives our customers the ability to enrich Falcon detections with strategic and contextual intelligence and deepen their understanding of the threat."

With Darkfeed, CrowdStrike users receive early warnings of threats and block items that may compromise their organization. Powered by Sixgill's unparalleled data lake from the deep and dark web, Darkfeed delivers contextual and actionable insights to proactively mitigate threats and enrich endpoint protection in real-time – straight from the CrowdStrike dashboard.

About Sixgill

Sixgill's fully automated threat intelligence solutions help organizations fight cybercrime, detect phishing, data leaks, fraud and vulnerabilities as well as amplify incident response — in real-time. Sixgill's investigative portal empowers security teams with contextual and actionable alerts along with the ability to conduct real-time, covert investigations. Rich intelligence streams such as Darkfeed™ harness Sixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and deliver real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems to help proactively block threats. Current customers include enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, governments and law enforcement entities.

