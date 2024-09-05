Sixième Son Brings Swagger to Maybelline New York's Refreshed Iconic Jingle 'Maybe It's Maybelline'

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the world's leading cosmetics brand, has joined forces with Sixième Son, a leader in sonic branding, to breathe new life into the makeup industry's most powerful jingle: 'Maybe Its Maybelline'. Sixième Son's creative team has reimagined the beloved jingle, infusing it with a modern twist that stays true to the brand's vision and values. This fresh take will be unveiled in the latest campaign featuring Maybelline New York's brand ambassadors Gigi Hadid, Storm Reid, Peggy Gou, and Shay Mitchell.

DISCOVER THE NEW 'MAYBE IT'S MAYBELLINE' JINGLE

How do you rework something as powerful, transgenerational, and influential as the 1991 'Maybe It's Maybelline 'in the beauty market? Maybelline New York and Sixième Son chose to preserve the essence of the three impactful words but give them a fresh, lively touch and new meaning through sound. The goal was also to make it more agile and flexible, ensuring it could adapt to the immediacy and transient nature of digital content and social networks.

Sixième Son drew on its New York-based team and extensive international expertise in sonic branding to perfectly meet this leader's needs in terms of style and performance.

A catchy hook

New York City was a fundamental source of inspiration for this project. Its unique energy, cultural diversity, and connection to music as the cradle of urban music all shaped the new jingle. The city's loud, busy, and chaotic yet vibrant and inspiring vibe is reflected in the piece, which mixes Hip-hop, Latin vibes, and Reggaeton with a catchy hook. This fusion celebrates optimism, confidence, self-expression, and spontaneity while cementing Maybelline New York's legacy in the beauty industry and cultural conversation.

For a glorious revival

"'Maybe It's Maybelline' is an iconic anthem that has defined beauty for generations, achieving an astounding 84% brand recall," said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President for Maybelline New York. "Our jingle captures the essence of who we are as a brand, embodying self-confidence, authenticity, and empowerment. It has transcended pop culture conversations, decade after decade, and we are thrilled to reintroduce a fun and modernized version to a new generation of cultural innovators."

"Sound has the power to influence how we see the world, evoke emotion and spark connections," said Michael Boumendil, President of Sixième Son. "With the new 'Maybe It's Maybelline' jingle and sonic universe, we set out to do all three, creating a melody representing New York and the self-confidence and vitality that Maybelline prides itself on while paying homage to the original jingle. Together with Gotham, we fused both sound and visual creative to showcase, in three powerful seconds, the lasting impact Maybelline has within culture."

Maybelline New York will leverage this new sound again as a strategic asset at all touchpoints, projecting the brand in the future. The new 'Maybe It's Maybelline' jingle is featured throughout the 'What's Your Maybe?' digital campaign launched in September 2024. It invites makeup enthusiasts to answer Gigi Hadid's question and create their own content. This will anchor Maybelline in the hearts and minds of beauty enthusiasts for years to come.

MEDIA CONTACTS

ABOUT SIXIÈME SON

Sixième Son is a global sonic branding agency that creates long-lasting sonic identities, designs sonic signals, and provides soundscapes for environmental brand experiences. We have developed 500 sonic identities for brands worldwide. We aim to increase brand value by differentiating each brand, calling attention to it, conveying its values, and making it memorable and successful through sound. Our offices include New York, London, Madrid, Paris, Singapore, and Toronto. Sixième Son works in all sectors, both B2B and B2C.

ABOUT MAYBELLINE NEW YORK

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information, log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.

