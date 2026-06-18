SixSpeed Expands Integrated Brand Capabilities With Launch of Public Relations

The addition reflects a shift in how brands grow. Attention is no longer won in a single channel. It is earned in the collision of what a brand makes, says, does, and gets people talking about. SixSpeed believes public relations plays a critical role in that mix, helping brands connect reputation to action and turn creative momentum into credibility that lasts.

"The strongest brands live where memorable experiences, boundary-pushing creative, strategic media, and credible stories work together," said Kevin Reilly, CEO of SixSpeed. "Public relations is a natural evolution of how we help clients grow. It amplifies the work we are already creating, helps ideas earn attention beyond paid channels, and turns momentum into trust that lasts."

SixSpeed builds category-defining brands through strategy, creative, production, experiential, and media. The addition of public relations strengthens those capabilities by helping bold ideas earn attention beyond paid placements, turning experiences into broader conversations, and building credibility that compounds over time. Integrated into the agency's model, public relations amplifies the work clients are already investing in. Together, the disciplines create more connected brand experiences across paid, owned, earned, and shared channels.

The public relations practice will be led by Tiffany Jackson, Vice President of Public Relations. Jackson brings nearly two decades of experience leading communications programs for brands including Verizon, Sonny's BBQ, CATAN Studios, and Surly Brewing Co. Her expertise spans earned media strategy, executive thought leadership, reputation management, crisis communications, and brand storytelling.

Working alongside SixSpeed's strategy, creative, production, media, and experiential teams, Jackson will lead communications efforts that connect brand storytelling, earned media, reputation, and business objectives.

"People discover brands everywhere. The brands that stand apart are the ones people trust, remember, and talk about," said Jackson. "Public relations helps create those conversations, extend the impact of great work, and build trust that outlasts a campaign."

The launch reflects SixSpeed's continued investment in helping adventurous brands earn attention, build trust, and stay impossible to imitate in a rapidly changing communications landscape. For more information, visit sixspeed.com.

About SixSpeed

SixSpeed is an independent full-service advertising agency based in Minneapolis that specializes in making the world's most adventurous brands impossible to imitate. The agency partners with Fortune 500 companies and global brands to deliver award-winning strategy, creative, production, experiential, and media solutions that drive business results. For more information, visit www.sixspeed.com.

Media assets courtesy of SixSpeed HERE.

SOURCE SixSpeed