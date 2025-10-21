Two Years Strong: Minneapolis' First Public Nasal Naloxone Station Hits Major Milestone

SixSpeed's brand action expands access to harm reduction tools across the Twin Cities and beyond

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years ago, SixSpeed , a Minneapolis-based full-service advertising agency, installed a small metal box outside the Episcopal Church of Minnesota on West Broadway containing 40 doses of free NARCAN® and fentanyl test strips. That box launched the Overdose Prevention Project (OPP)—a grassroots social good effort in collaboration with Southside Harm Reduction Services. Today, the project has helped distribute thousands of life-saving tools, and raised over $15,000 in donations. Now, as the opioid crisis continues to affect communities nationwide, the Overdose Prevention Project is expanding its reach and impact—one life-saving dose at a time.

The inaugural OPP station on Broadway in Minneapolis dispenses free nasal naloxone. Explore the complete list of community naloxone stations established by OPP and partners.

Since its launch, OPP has served as a model for harm reduction. It established the first over-the-counter, free-to-public nasal naloxone station, inspiring the installation of similar stations throughout the Twin Cities and beyond.

"We started with one box on our office wall. We are now at seven stations that we have either put up, designed, or supported in some way throughout the Twin Cities," said Kevin Reilly, President and CEO of SixSpeed. "And we have nine more in the making. Every box saves lives as soon as it goes up."

OPP's ripple effect is visible through its partners. Mateo's Message , a nonprofit organization founded on early support for the initiative, now operates multiple stations and plays a key role in fundraising and awareness campaigns.

"I remember the first fundraiser that OPP had," said Terri Swanson, Executive Director of Mateo's Message. "We started working with the team there about three weeks before that event, and with the support of friends and family, we were able to have 50 plus additional people attend the event and helped raise $10,000 for the effort in one night. Now we're a full nonprofit working to reduce lives lost to fentanyl."

Other partners, including the Fentanyl Free Communities Foundation and Smitten Kitten, have expanded the effort into underserved areas, with growing demand extending beyond the metro.

"When we decided to partner with SixSpeed to get more Harm Reduction Stations into Minnesota communities, we really had no idea how well received they would be," said Michele Hein, Chair of Fentanyl Free Communities Foundation. "We have two installed and stocked, and have requests for nine more—not only in Minneapolis, but Zimmerman and St. Cloud. We are very grateful to SixSpeed for caring about saving lives."

"With just two harm reduction stations currently in place, we've already seen powerful impacts," added Lily Schaak of Fentanyl Free Communities Foundation. "These stations don't just provide lifesaving tools, they spark curiosity, conversation, and learning."

In areas where boxes are installed, residents report increased knowledge of harm reduction and more immediate access to tools that save lives.

As the opioid crisis evolves, OPP remains committed to accessibility and education.

"While overdose rates are beginning to decline, the numbers remain far too high," said Reilly. "We still have boxes to support and funds to raise, and we'll keep going until every neighborhood has what it needs to save lives."

What began with just a few stations and a clear mission has grown into a strong network of partners. As the opioid crisis continues, OPP continues the fight to reverse the trend of opioid deaths in the Twin Cities community.

ABOUT OPP

The Overdose Prevention Project is a harm reduction initiative led by SixSpeed in collaboration with Southside Harm Reduction Services. Through creative partnerships and community-led action, OPP distributes NARCAN®, fentanyl test strips, and printed safety information.

To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit https://www.sixspeed.com/overdose-prevention-project .

SixSpeed LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube

OPP Instagram

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SixSpeed