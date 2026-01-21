SixSpeed Caps Breakout 2025, Sets Sights on a Category-Defining 2026

Independent agency celebrates major client wins, 125% media growth, and momentum with the world's most adventurous brands.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SixSpeed , the independent, full-service creative and media agency known for making the world's most adventurous brands impossible to imitate, today announced a milestone close to 2025 marked by significant new client partnerships, record media growth, and a strong runway into 2026.

Over the past year, SixSpeed has been named creative and/or media agency partner for a standout roster of category-leading brands, including Malibu Boats, Penntek Industrial Coatings, The Yuengling Company, The Minnesota Wild, and Minelab Electronics.

SixSpeed expands its 2026 roster with new partners spanning lifestyle, sport, and innovation. What SixSpeed’s partners are saying about working together.

These wins reflect growing demand for SixSpeed's integrated, action-driven approach: Where bold creative, targeted media, audience-first strategy, and gutsy brand actions work together to drive real business outcomes.

In particular, SixSpeed's media division saw 125% year-over-year growth, fueled by increased investment from existing clients and the addition of new media AOR relationships across durable goods, alc bev, home improvement, and B2B sectors.

"2025 was a statement year for SixSpeed," said Kevin Reilly, CEO of SixSpeed. "We proved that independent agencies can outthink, outwork, and outdeliver anyone when they stay relentlessly focused on results. Our clients don't come to us to play it safe, they come to us to build brands that are impossible to imitate."

The agency's growing client base spans industries united by a shared appetite for differentiation, performance, and cultural relevance. That mindset was a key driver behind The Yuengling Company's decision to partner with SixSpeed.

"SixSpeed quickly demonstrated a strong understanding of Yuengling's heritage and the importance of evolving with today's consumers," said Neal Stewart, Field Marketing Director of The Yuengling Company. "They've been a collaborative partner, bringing valuable strategic insight while elevating our creative."

As SixSpeed enters 2026, the agency will continue investing in talent, technology, and integrated disciplines that help brands move faster and stand further apart in increasingly crowded markets.

"We're independent by choice, full service by design, and allergic to sameness," added Reilly. "The brands we work with want to be impossible to imitate. That's exactly where we do our best work."

Additional information about SixSpeed is available at www.sixspeed.com . Brands interested in opportunities to collaborate may contact the agency via email at [email protected] or by phone at (952) 767-3464.

SOURCE SixSpeed