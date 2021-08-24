SixSurgery Offers Awake Facelift: The Facelift of the Future

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While a facelift is generally considered a more involved surgery where undergoing general anaesthesia is imperative, the renowned specialist Dr. Martin Jugenburg lets us know the SixSurgery team at the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute offers the alternative option being one of the most skilled surgeons at this delicate procedure.

Apart from many patients experiencing fearfulness and apprehension about going under general anaesthesia, there are several other reasons why it could potentially be a better option to avoid when possible, including a speedier recovery, less time spent in the operating room, a less costly procedure, and less risks involved, to name a few. An alternative technique, technically called tumescent anaesthesia, has been safely in practise for over 30 years in the plastic surgery arena. Originally developed for liposuction patients in the 1980's, tumescent anaesthesia (or Awake Liposuction) was administered as an alternative to general anaesthesia to aid in avoiding complications and allowing for a faster recovery. To this day, it is still widely accepted and practised as a safer alternative for certain types of surgery, with a facelift being one of them.

There are, however, certain considerations to take into place when outlining the pros and cons of an Awake Facelift. An extraordinarily talented and experienced surgeon is definitely a necessity when choosing whether to consider an Awake Facelift, and Dr. Jugenburg is undoubtedly both. He both specializes in and has perfected the Awake facelift, and perhaps it's because he truly loves performing this procedure. "I think it's a very beautiful and finessed surgery and it really changes ones' contours," the doctor shares. Explaining the reason behind potentially choosing this surgical option, Dr. Jugenburg continues by showing the process (live awake facelift) of an Awake Facial and says, "I get so many questions about why a facelift is done on an awake patient. Like so many patients, this woman was not excited about the idea of being put to sleep, so she opted to be awake. She was completely comfortable, she felt no pain whatsoever, and the exact same procedure was performed as if she were asleep, except she was not."

Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute is one of the country's leading experts in performing Awake Facelifts; with the same results achievable as a traditional facelift with less risks and a quicker and more comfortable recovery, it's safe to say it's a safe, affordable and results-driven option for those considering a facelift.

Despite the name, the Awake Facelift is a completely painless procedure as the patient is thoroughly and effectively fully numbed with the aforementioned tumescent anaesthetic technique. While a typical facelift surgery — either performed awake or not — takes anywhere from approximately 2 – 4.5 hours in the operating room, the results can last up to 15 years post-procedure. Alternatively, a mini facelift has a much less longer lasting effect, only providing results for about 2 – 7 years, and also providing less visible results on the neck. By lifting and tightening sagging skin, concerns such as heavy jowls, a loss of volume and marionette lines are addressed more dramatically with a full facelift, whereas a mini facelift produces a more subtle result. As an Awake Facelift provides the full results as a full facelift with less risks, downtime and is less costly, it's truly one of the most effective and advanced options when considering which procedure to undergo.

