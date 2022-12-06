SixSurgery Offers Scholarship Program to Advance Medicine, One Student at a Time

The SixSurgery surgeons at Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute is committed to providing the best possible care to their patients, where they believe that innovative thinking is essential to providing the highest quality cosmetic surgery. They created a scholarship program that will provide $1,000 towards post secondary studies.

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SixSurgery Clinic garners a collective of world-renowned surgeons known for the quality of their work and dedication to supporting students in the medical field. So it comes as no surprise that they have put their money where their mouth is with a $1,000 scholarship for students pursuing medicine.

In addition to being a highly respected and celebrated surgeon, the founder Dr. Martin Jugenburg is also a mentor to medical students. He allows them to shadow him in the operating room, where they can get a glimpse of what it's like to be a doctor and learn from his methods for success. By sharing his expertise with future doctors, he is helping to shape the future of healthcare and ensure that everyone has access to the best possible care.

Last year's scholarship winner submitted the favorite response to "how is social media impacting cosmetic surgery?" It was awarded to Ella Chan who provided great insight and perspective using her own story. She has a great story to tell – one that includes her experiences navigating between two sets of beauty standards based on her ethnicity: Chinese and British-Canadian. With two separate and very different ideas of culturally accepted beauty standards, Ella does a great job of articulating this difficulty.

Today, SixSurgery , one of the premier cosmetic and plastic surgery offices in Canada, announced the winner of this year's contest. The scholarship was open to anyone who:

Is currently enrolled at an accredited college or university in Canada or the United States at an undergraduate program related to medicine or healthcare

Will be continuing their education through the Fall 2022 semester

Is a legal resident of Canada, United states or holds a valid student Visa

Is not an employee of Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute or associated companies

Established to help support the future of medicine, it's open to all students demonstrating leadership in medical or health related fields. Applicants were asked to submit a 500-word essay or a 2-minute video in response to the following: What will surgery look like in 2050?

From the SixSurgery website, "all applications will be reviewed by a panel of judges" and winners are selected "not only based on merit, but also of the originality and creativity of content." Applications are now being accepted online with a deadline of April 15, 2022. More information can be found at SixSurgery Scholarships .

About SixSurgery

SixSurgery is a team of top tier surgeons at the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute hand-selected by Dr. Martin Jugenburg for their achievements, professionalism, and outstanding results in their respective fields. With their extensive training, natural skill, and combined experience in all aspects of cosmetic surgery, they are dedicated to giving world-class surgical care and the best possible aesthetic results.

