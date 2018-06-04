Sixt, America's #4 Car Rental Brand, Expands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Sixt has now officially opened its newly-expanded location at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. This opening marks Sixt USA's 5th grand opening this year alone.

"At Sixt, we win by playing 'small ball', doing all of the little things right. With every new location, we start small, work hard, and earn our way into the market. We started in Phoenix with just two counters, today we're expanding to five, and are projecting we will double that yet again in the next few years. We're increasing the size of our premium fleet as well...all to keep up with ever-increasing demand for Sixt in Phoenix," said Daniel Florence, COO of Sixt North America. "We're thrilled to have this opportunity, and grateful to the citizens in and travellers to PHX for giving us a try. This newly-expanded location will make a great experience even better."

In 2018 alone, Sixt has opened a new location at the San Antonio International Airport, moved into an upgraded facility at the Tampa International Airport, and opened a new location at the Fort Myers International Airport. Last year, Sixt unveiled a newly-expanded offering at its flagship space in the Miami International Airport and at its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport location, launched a new location at the San Diego International Airport, and moved into its new North American corporate headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The company has grown to over 750 employees, and serves more than 53 rental locations located in California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Washington, Texas, Connecticut, New Jersey, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Massachusetts.

