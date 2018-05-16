Sixt Launches Global Omnichannel Payment with Computop

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691769/sixt_computop.jpg )



With the inclusion of the Computop Paygate payment platform and the conversion to uniform, NFC-capable card terminals in the Sixt stations in Europe and the USA, Sixt will be able to process all card payments in line with the latest standards.

The integration into the Sixt system landscape - which has a high number of transactions and the special process requirements of the car rental business - was possible due to the extreme flexibility of Computop Paygate. Thanks to the broad range of financial service providers that the payment platform offers, Sixt will now be able to select and combine its acquirer and payment service connections even more individually and cost-consciously in the future.

Fabian Mansfeld, Senior Director Damage Management & Payments at Sixt: "By integrating Computop into our payment platform, we can centrally control our various payment channels, including the POS terminals, and enable cross-channel transactions. The use of standard P2PE card terminals in the Sixt corporate countries simplifies our system landscape and also offers our customers maximum security".

Stephan Kück, Managing Director of Computop, commented on the cooperation: "We are delighted to be able to integrate a true global Omnichannel solution for Sixt that is exemplary for the future industry of mobility. Processing via our Computop Paygate also gives Sixt new possibilities for the analysis and reporting of its global payment transactions".

About Computop

Computop is a leading global payment service provider (PSP) that provides compliant and secure solutions in the fields of e-commerce, POS, m-commerce and Mail Order and Telephone Order (MOTO). The company, founded in 1997, is headquartered in Bamberg, Germany, with additional independent offices in China, the UK and the US. Computop processes transactions totalling $24 billion per year for its client network of over 14,000 large international merchants and global marketplace partners in industries such as retail, travel and gaming. Global customers include C&A, Fossil, Metro Cash & Carry, Rakuten, Samsung and Swarovski. Following the recent asset deal with the Otto Group, Computop is now processing payments for merchants that previously used EOS Payment, including all 100 Otto retail brands. In cooperation with its network of financial and technology partners, which it has expanded over many years, Computop offers a comprehensive multichannel solution that is geared to the needs of today's market and provides merchants with seamlessly integrated payment processes. For further information, please visit www.computop.com/ .

