SIXT Partners with The Hollywood Reporter Festival Studio at Park City, Fueling Actors with Sweet Treats to Celebrate New Salt Lake City International Airport Branch
23 Jan, 2024, 18:37 ET
Mobility Leader Brings Premium Car Rental Experience to Sundance Film Festival-Goers and Visitors
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing U.S. expansion, SIXT USA, subsidiary of Sixt SE – a global leader in premium mobility services – has opened its newest branch at Salt Lake City International Airport, perfectly timed for the Sundance Film Festival and ski season. To celebrate the opening, SIXT partnered with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) Festival Studio at Park City as their exclusive mobility partner while connecting with leading film industry talent including actors, producers and directors in town to premiere their latest projects.
