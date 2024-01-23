SIXT Partners with The Hollywood Reporter Festival Studio at Park City, Fueling Actors with Sweet Treats to Celebrate New Salt Lake City International Airport Branch

SIXT's new branch is located at 395 North Wright Brothers Drive, a quick five-minute shuttle ride from the airport and a short 45-minute drive from the world-class ski resorts of Deer Valley and Park City, and is SIXT's first branch in Utah. It offers a wide selection of premium rentals specifically chosen to cater to the needs of the market including high-end SUVs, standard and luxury coupes and sedans – giving destination travelers a wide selection of vehicles to meet specific needs and preferences.

About SIXT

SIXT SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2022, the SIXT Group achieved a record consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 550 million and a significant increase in consolidated revenues to EUR 3.07 billion. SIXT SE has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

https://www.sixt.com

Contacts:

Zimmerman PR

[email protected]

Joseph Gerbino, SIXT

[email protected]

SOURCE SIXT USA