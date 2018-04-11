Sixt Surges to #4 Car Rental Brand in America with $366 Million USD (322 Million EUR) in 2017 Revenue as Visionary Alexander Sixt Announces First-Ever U.S. Speaking Appearance

On the heels of this announcement, Sixt SE is pleased to announce that Mr. Alexander Sixt, Global Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Board Member, will be making his first-ever U.S. appearance next month in Las Vegas as the keynote speaker at the 2018 International Car Rental Show.

"I'm deeply honored to have the opportunity to come to the U.S. to keynote the 2018 International Car Rental Show. We fundamentally believe that much of our growth as a company will be driven by expansion in the U.S. market over the next 10 years," said Alexander Sixt, CAO of Sixt SE. "I'm looking forward to sharing our plans for that growth, as well as our vision for the future of mobility both in the U.S. and around the globe."

Sixt will be speaking on Monday, April 16, 2018 at Bally's Las Vegas. His speech is entitled Sixt's Outlook on Growth Initiatives in the Global Car Rental and Mobility Markets.

Alexander Sixt Bio

Alexander Sixt, together with his brother Konstantin Sixt, is the fourth generation of the Sixt family to serve in leadership at one of the world's most successful and rapidly-growing mobility providers.

Mr. Sixt has served as Head of Corporate Development for Sixt SE since 2009, and in 2015 was appointed to serve on the company's Executive Board as designated Executive Board Member for Organization and Strategy. Alexander Sixt is responsible for corporate strategy and efficiency, mergers and acquisitions, divisions group strategy, central purchasing and procurement, process management, the development and expansion of new mobility services, the global human resources division, and the management of all shared service and administration functions.

Prior to joining Sixt SE, Alexander got his start as a member of Deutsche Bank´s M&A Department in London, and then joined Roland Berger´s Restructuring as a Senior Consultant in the competence center, focusing on distressed financing within the automotive and industrial sector.

Mr. Sixt has a master's degree (M.Sc. Hons.) in corporate finance and accounting from the City University (London) as well as a Diplom-Kaufmann and a Diplome de Grande Ecole from the ESCP (Paris) with distinction. He lives in Munich/Germany with his wife and two children.

For complete details, click here: https://www.internationalcarrentalshow.com/

To learn more, we recommend reading Auto Rental News' "Is America Ready for Sixt?" and Forbes' "The Biggest Car Rental Firm You've Never Heard Of".

About Sixt:

Sixt SE has its registered headquarters in Pullach near Munich and is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services for business and corporate customers as well as private travelers. With representations in over 100 countries worldwide Sixt is continually expanding its presence. The Company's strengths the high proportion of premium cars in the vehicle fleet, its employees' consistent service orientation and a good price-performance ratio. Taken together these strengths have given Company an excellent market position. Sixt was founded in 1912 and maintains alliances with renowned brands in the hotel industry, well-known airlines and numerous prominent service providers in the tourism sector. The Sixt Group generates revenues of EUR 2.6 billion (2017). http://about.sixt.com/

