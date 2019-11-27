Sixteen Isaac Wiles Attorneys Have Been Selected as 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers®

Super Lawyers ® selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on twelve indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.

The following Isaac Wiles attorneys have been recognized as 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers® in their various areas of expertise:

Brian M. Zets State /Local Municipal Bruce H. Burkholder Real Estate David M. Whittaker Creditor Debtor Rights Donald C. Brey Legal and Government Affairs Frederick M. Isaac Family Law Jay B. Eggspuehler Aviation and Aerospace Jeffrey A. Stankunas Labor & Employment Joanne S. Beasy Family Law Maribeth Meluch Business Litigation Mark Landes Labor & Employment Michael L. Close Civil Litigation Defense Molly R. Gwin (Rising Stars™) Employment Litigation Scyld D. Anderson Civil Litigation Defense Stephen J. Teetor General Litigation William B. Benson General Litigation William J. Browning Elder Law

In addition, Isaac Wiles Attorney, Molly R. Gwin, has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers® Rising Stars™ category. To be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars™, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. While up to 5 percent of the lawyers in a state are named to Super Lawyers®, no more than 2.5 percent are named to Rising Stars™. All attorneys first go through the Super Lawyers® selection process. Those who are not selected to the Super Lawyers® list, but meet either one of the Rising Stars™ eligibility requirements, then go through the Rising Stars™ selection process.

SOURCE Isaac Wiles Burkholder & Teetor LLC