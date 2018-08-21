Sixteen Week Business Classes to Begin in NYC Next Month

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning the week of September 18th, WIBO will launch their 51st year of workshops teaching new and existing entrepreneurs how to build profitable, successful businesses.

Starting or growing a business is something that many people struggle with and this entrepreneurial workshop helps individuals overcome various obstacles as well as guides them to a successful path in starting or growing a business.

WIBO's Spring 2018 Manhattan class graduation

Workshop in Business Opportunities, also referred to as WIBO, was started in 1966 by Walter Geier and Mal Woolfolk to enable small business owners and budding entrepreneurs from underserved communities obtain financial success by starting, operating, and building successful businesses that develop economic power, provide jobs and improve communities. Since the 1st workshop, WIBO has graduated more than 18,000 entrepreneurs, 75% of whose businesses were up and running within a year of taking the program, and 42% of businesses saw an increase in revenue after taking the WIBO program.

The workshops are taught in Harlem, lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. New workshops in Queens and Jersey City make the workshops even more readily available to entrepreneurs in the area. A new Saturday morning class will be taught in St. Albans, NY.

Some of the business building topics that entrepreneurs will experience during this 16-week course include how to conduct market research to identify your ideal customers, promoting your business, making a profit, creating your pricing strategy, and other actionable and detailed steps that are excellent for a new or budding business.

There is a cost associated with the workshops. However, WIBO offers scholarships to people who are earning less than $50,000, veterans, NYCHA residents, and individuals who have been recently incarcerated.

You can begin registering now for the workshop and can do so by going online to https://www.wibo.works to register or by calling 646-400-0566.

Space is limited for the workshops, so if you've found your life's passion and want to create a thriving business doing what you love, then the WIBO 16-week workshop is for you.

