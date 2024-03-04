Sixteen100 Realty Group Joins JPAR® - Real Estate

Arlington-Based Powerhouse Real Estate Team Poised for Growth

PLANO, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate, a leading real estate brand, is thrilled to welcome Sixteen100 Realty Group to its growing network. Led by experienced duo Rachael Fierro and Sergio Santiago, Sixteen100 brings a wealth of expertise and a commitment to client satisfaction to the JPAR® brand.

Sixteen100 boasts a strong track record of success serving homebuyers and sellers throughout the Arlington market and surrounding communities. Earning a reputation for personalized service and a deep understanding of local market dynamics, Sixteen100 Realty Group will maintain its unique branding while highlighting the combined knowledge and resources of the "Powered by JPAR®" affiliation.

"We are excited to join the JPAR family and leverage their innovative tools and resources to further elevate the level of service our clients expect," said Rachael Fierro, co-lead of Sixteen100 Realty Group. "We were particularly drawn to JPAR's commitment to agent success, alignment with our values, and dedication to building a strong community of real estate professionals."

Beyond their business acumen, Sixteen100 is actively involved in the local community, with a dedication to giving back through their participation in the Hispanic Real Estate Broker Association (HREBA). This commitment to community engagement further aligns with JPAR's values of service and collaboration.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Sixteen100 Realty Group to JPAR," said Chris Sears, President, JPAR® - Real Estate, Texas. "Their proven track record, commitment to their clients, and involvement in the community perfectly embody the JPAR spirit. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

About Sixteen100 Realty Group - Powered by JPAR®: Sixteen100 Realty, LLC, is a Texas real estate firm located at 2201 N Collins St, Arlington, TX 76011. Sixteen100 Realty Group provides a wide range of real estate services. Consumers continue to find value in having a real estate professional help them through the home buying and selling process. Buyers and sellers give reviews to the real estate agents for the level of expertise and professionalism they bring to the real estate transaction.

View Sixteen100 Realty, LLC Agent Roster. Sixteen100 Realty, LLC has multi-lingual agents: Spanish. Sixteen100 Realty, LLC has multi-cultural agents, including agents from Puerto Rico. Sixteen100 Realty Group may be reached at 817-505-8173 or [email protected].

About JPAR® - Real Estate: (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts 3,700 agents operating in 75 offices across 30 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.

JPAR® is a forward-thinking real estate brokerage focused on empowering real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and achieve outstanding results. With cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and a customer-centric approach, JPAR® is committed to transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

SOURCE JPAR® - Real Estate