Sixth Amendment Center Launches New Right to Counsel Interactive Website

BOSTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixth Amendment Center (6AC) proudly announces the launch of its new interactive website, revolutionizing public access to objective and digestible information on the constitutional right to counsel. Founded in 2013, 6AC has been at the forefront of helping policymakers meet their constitutional obligation to provide effective lawyers to people with limited means facing the potential loss of liberty in courts across America.

"Our mission is to ensure that no person faces time in jail or prison without first having the aid of a lawyer with the time, ability, and resources to present an effective defense, as required under the United States Constitution. Our new website furthers this mission by providing accessible and comprehensive resources to advocates, policymakers, and anyone seeking to understand or improve indigent defense systems nationwide," stated David Carroll, Executive Director & Founder of the Sixth Amendment Center.

The newly redesigned website's interactive map provides a comprehensive view of the funding, administration, and oversight of the right to counsel across the United States, offering valuable insight into state-specific challenges and initiatives related to ensuring constitutional representation. Additionally, users can delve deeper into the landscape with curated state-specific data, staying informed about the latest developments and data in each region.

Supporters of 6AC are encouraged to explore the new website and contribute to the cause through engagement or donation. Visit 6AC.org to learn more.

6AC extends its heartfelt gratitude to Duckpin , the agency behind the website redesign, for their dedication and expertise in bringing this vision to life. Together, we remain committed to ensuring no person faces potential time in jail or prison without effective legal representation.

As we continue our journey, this is just the beginning, with more updates and enhancements planned for the near future.

About 6AC: The Sixth Amendment Center (6AC) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that assists federal, state, and local policymakers meet their constitutional obligation to provide effective indigent defense services. We do so by sharing objective information and a national perspective with policymakers on what works and does not work. When asked by governments, we assess their current indigent defense services. We trust that when policymakers are armed with good information, the legislative process will result in constitutional services that meet the unique needs of a jurisdiction. We do not lobby or litigate. To learn more about the Sixth Amendment Center, visit 6AC.org .

