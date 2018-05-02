Sixth annual ARM Industry Survey finds shift in compliance and security concerns

For the first-time in the six-year history of the survey, concerns over CFPB regulations ranked lower than all other compliance issues, including PCI, NACHA and REG-E/ESign. This overall trend is consistent with prior survey predictions after the emergence of the PCI 3.0 compliance rule changes in 2015. However, with CFPB plans to release a proposed rule concerning FDCPA collectors' communications practices and consumer disclosures, there is a chance this area will experience further disruption.

The growing consumer demand for mobile payments is driving change, with text payments cited by respondents as the most desired payment option. However, rather than mobile text to pay being held back by technology limitations, it is the perceived compliance risks putting the brakes on adoption. This technology out-ranked agent-assisted payment authorization and notification as the payment option carrying the greatest compliance risk. One respondent stated, "these technologies are available, but with no safe harbor."

When asked about future technology plans, mobile device presentment and payment ranked second at 29%, just behind online portals at 31%. Alternative forms of payment including PayPal, e-cash and Bitcoin ranked high, with 24% of respondents considering adoption, which suggests ARM organizations are ready to embrace consumer technology trends and expand payment channels. Consistent with prior years, IVR adoption continues to grow, with 36% relying on IVR compared to 28% in 2017.

The latest study shows a growing acceptance of HSA/FSA payments, with more than half or 53% doing so today, compared to 47% one year ago and one-third in 2016. An additional 27% indicated interest in adopting HSA/FSA payments in the future.

BillingTree will be presenting the survey findings during a webinar on May 24, 1pm ET – register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oHCHTljXShie73Lx_sWP4g

To request a complimentary copy of the 2018 ARM Industry Operations, Technology & Payments report visit: https://start.mybillingtree.com/acton/media/15831/2018-collection-ops--tech-survey

