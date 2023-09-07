SIXTH ANNUAL NORTH AMERICAN SPACE SUMMIT SET FOR OCT. 2-3 IN DETROIT

A capacity crowd of aerospace thought leaders and policy makers expected to converge on Detroit's Atheneum Hotel for Space Summit

DETROIT, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth annual North American Space Summit (NASS), presented by the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA), is an educational and networking forum for aerospace stakeholders from academia, government and commercial organizations. All activities are taking place Oct. 2-3, 2023 at Detroit's Atheneum Hotel and International Conference Center.

"Michigan is focused on integrating emerging technologies into the digital ecosystem", said MAMA Executive Director Gavin Brown. "Our technical engineering and manufacturing expertise here in the Midwest, once dedicated primarily to support automotive and industrial growth, now expands to touch nearly every industry."

Brown added, "Space-driven disruptive technologies have a direct impact on business growth and are already making an impact today. It affects every part of our business and personal lives – everything from autonomous transportation to security and defense and our healthcare. Our conference will help leaders make important connections to expand their businesses in this burgeoning field."

The NASS is focused on driving opportunities and networking connections. The two-day conference will feature some of the world's authorities from government and defense, academia, medicine, as well as private sectors, sharing critical insights that will shape business growth and our lives here on earth.

"Whether it is the Pentagon's new Space Force, nano/microsatellite networks, or missile defense systems, near-Earth outer space is becoming crowded with business opportunities," added Brown. "Growth-focused enterprises who aspire to be part of the next generation of high-tech companies should make their way to the North American Space Summit this October."

The event is supported and sponsored by Lockheed Martin, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Regional Hub Network – Midwest, Avon Machining, Warner, BRPH, Atlas Space Operations, D.A. Davidson Companies, Futuramic, LIFT, Lockheed Martin, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, Integrated Launch Solutions, IMEG, Macomb County Planning and Economic Development, Oakland County, and RS&H.

Tickets for the event are $699 for industry, $499 for government and $349 for students. To register, go to https://thenass.org/.

ABOUT MICHIGAN AEROSPACE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) is a member-supported organization that serves the interests of the state's space ecosystem with a single, unified voice. MAMA is committed to positioning Michigan as mid-America's Space HarborTM, ensuring our state will play a leadership role in the growing commercial and governmental aerospace industry. Additionally, MAMA is committed to enhancing STEM learning by energizing students and creating new careers in space for future generations. Members are located throughout the state, with heavy concentrations in Southeast and West Michigan, and range in size from 10 to 800 employees. For more information, visit www.michman.org.

