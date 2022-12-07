Sixth Annual RegTech100 Launched by RegTech Analyst to Identify the Heavy Hitters Transforming the Regulatory Technology Sector

The 2023 RegTech100 list highlights the technology companies that are having the biggest impact in helping financial institutions deal with critical compliance and risk management challenges.

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RegTech sector's huge growth trajectory over the last few years has seen further momentum with the rise of hybrid work and increased use of digital channels during and since Covid restrictions. These changes have added further complexity to the regulatory challenges faced by all financial institutions. Identifying the technology solutions that can enhance operational efficiency and performance of compliance and risk management activities is mission-critical for financial service company leaders.

This year's selection process for the 100 most innovative RegTech companies covered the widest range of enterprises yet. A panel of analysts and industry experts reviewed a longlist of nearly 1,300 RegTech , which was produced by RegTech Analyst, to identify the solutions that need to be on the radar screen of every financial institution in 2023.

RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov said, "With the rapid changes in regulatory frameworks, working habits and customer expectations, compliance and regulatory technology continue to be a growing area of investment for financial institutions as they streamline their operations. The RegTech100 list helps senior executives get a better ROI on that spending by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as onboarding, risk management, fraud prevention and information security"

This year's RegTech100 comprises 100 exciting and transformative companies including:

6clicks; ACTICO; AML Partners; Arctic Intelligence; Armadillo; Content Software; CUBE; Decision Focus; Elliptic; Fingerprint; Fintellix; ID-Pal; IMTF; Kharon; Know Your Customer; KYC Hub; ION; Merkle Science; MyComplianceOffice; OMNIA; Quantifying Nature; Red Oak Compliance; S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech; Vneuron; and Worksmart.

The RegTech100 can be downloaded for free at www.RegTech100.com.

RegTech Analyst is a division of FinTech Global, an industry-leading research firm.

