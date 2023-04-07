Sixth Annual Stride for Seniors Returns April 15, 2023

The largest walk addressing food insecurity and social isolation experienced by older adults in the nation, Stride for Seniors raises awareness and funds for Meals on Wheels People.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride for Seniors, a nonprofit charity walk presented by The Standard, will return for the sixth year on Saturday, April 15, at the Portland International Raceway. The largest walk addressing food insecurity and social isolation experienced by older adults in the nation, Stride for Seniors will raise both awareness and funds for Meals on Wheels People. More than 1,000 walkers are expected to attend.

A line up of our incredible talent including Poison Waters and Emily Burris. Presenting sponsor The Standard's employee team Stride for Seniors Walker Team: Belmont Bees

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. with Portland's very own Poison Waters and KOIN's Emily Burris serving as co-hosts. The event will include a free pancake breakfast and libation station with adult beverages for purchase, entertainment, and a Walkers Village with a variety of vendor booths and costumed mascots. There will also be a Kid's Zone with a juggler, face painting, arts and crafts, and a variety of activities for children.

The walk program, which starts at 11 a.m., will feature Meals on Wheels People client and co-founder of the Portland Marathon Bill Gorman, who will be celebrating his 100th birthday. Walkers will then take a celebratory 1.9-mile walk around the track. Music will be provided by the Waterfront Blues Festival band.

Teams and individuals are encouraged to register for the event at strideforseniors.org. Awards will be made to the team and individual who raise the most money for Meals on Wheels People. Since the inception of Stride for Seniors, the community has raised more than $2 million, which has provided more than 229,000 meals to those Meals on Wheels People serves.

For more information, to donate or to register, visit www.strideforseniors.org.

About Meals on Wheels People: Meals on Wheels People has been changing lives, one meal at a time, since 1970. We serve and deliver more than 29,000 nutritious meals every week throughout Multnomah, Washington, and Clark counties. But we provide more than a meal. Our service not only alleviates hunger and social isolation but also allows older adults to live independently with dignity in their own homes. Aging in place reduces depression, falls, and hospitalization as well as the high cost of institutional care. For more information, visit mowp.org.

