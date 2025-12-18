Sixth-Generation Texan Saddles Up to Win the Race For Lieutenant Governor On a Mission to "Deepen the Heart of Texas"

Timothy Mabry sits down with Paul Salfen of SouthernPlex Media in an interview about his Fight for Texas and answering a calling that came from above with his campaign Mabry For Texas.

Deepen the Heart of Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy Mabry, a sixth-generation Texan, today announced the push and rebranding of his campaign for Lieutenant Governor under the name Mabry for Texas, unveiling the campaign's guiding message: "Deepen the Heart of Texas," which comes with a Texas first mentality.

A former serviceman and firefighter, Mabry says his campaign isn't about climbing the political ladder, it's about answering a calling.

Timothy Mabry sits down with Paul Salfen of SouthernPlex Media in Dallas for a brief interview as the Mabry For Texas campaign is marching forward. Speed Speed

"This wasn't a career move," Mabry said in a recent SouthernPlex interview. "It was a calling that came from above."

The campaign's message, "Deepen the Heart of Texas," is a purposeful play on the iconic state slogan, reflecting Mabry's belief that Texans need to be ready to fight for their state in the ballot offices for the foundational values they hold deep in their hearts—family, freedom, community, and independence.

In the interview with celebrity host Paul Salfen in Dallas this week, Mabry spoke candidly about his faith, his values, state policy, and his commitment to Texas. A clip from the interview can be watched on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjU83pcaZuw

The Campaign Trail and Texas Policy

Mabry's policy priorities include eliminating property taxes to protect homeownership, strengthening infrastructure across utilities, energy, and transportation sectors to support sustainable growth, while also driving state independence. Mabry also has a strong focus on controlling border security and prioritizing rural Texas, which often gets overlooked although it contains a third of the state population. He is also on a mission to restore what he calls "true Texas culture and values", something that for over a century made Texas, Texas.

As a husband, father, and small business owner & advocate, Timothy Mabry is traveling the state to meet voters face-to-face, answer questions, and share his vision for Texas. With a common-sense approach distinct from career politicians, Mabry says he is committed to uniting Texans and rooting out corruption.

"We as a family are going to do whatever we can to save Texas no matter how long it takes," said Mabry as he takes on this mission to win over voters for Lieutenant Governor of Texas.

Fundraising and other ways to contribute can be found through the MabryForTexas.com website, and the Mabry For Texas campaign team will be posting scheduled events and appearances on social media.

About Mabry For Texas, Timothy Mabry for Lt. Governor

Timothy Mabry, Lieutenant Governor candidate for Texas is a Navy veteran, former fire officer, small business advocate, husband, father, and fighter for the people of Texas. We're in the fight to unite Texans and reclaim Texas from career politicians who ignore the voices of everyday citizens who need their voice heard too.

About SouthernPlex Media

SouthernPlex Media is a NextGen Media Production and Creative Agency that intersects aspects of storytelling, data driven strategies, and growth intelligence to drive brands forward. We deliver exceptional work and value to our group of partners, clients, and ambassadors. SouthernPlex Media is a subsidiary of SouthernPlex Group, Inc. led by CEO, Preston Howell.

