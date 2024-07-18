Siyata Mobile Announces Addition of TJ Kennedy to Its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC , July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced that it has added TJ Kennedy to its Advisory Board. Mr. Kennedy previously held the role of President of the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), which oversees the nationwide public safety broadband network in the United States.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, stated, "The Advisory Board assists management with strategic thinking, operational execution and sales strategy, and we are excited to welcome TJ to the team. He brings deep industry knowledge and a strong track record of success and is widely recognized as a thought leader in mission critical communications and public safety. We are reinforcing our team with experienced, talented professionals who can help us drive sales growth and further penetrate the large and rapidly growing public safety market. We are confident TJ will be instrumental in helping us to execute our strategic vision and drive long-term growth."

TJ Kennedy commented, "I am excited to see the innovation taking place and the growth in capabilities for Push-to-Talk in the broadband space. We predicted this would happen with more public safety broadband networks. As highly capable public safety broadband networks with quality-of-service (QoS) enhancements such priority and preemption, highly reliable service, and dedicated response operations groups become the expectation, we will see more and more agencies and industries embrace Push-to-Talk."

Mr. Kennedy is a Venture Advisor for AI Fund, a team of AI pioneers, proven entrepreneurs, seasoned operators and venture capitalists that collaborates with leading entrepreneurs to solve big challenges using artificial intelligence. He is a Board Member at the public safety drone company Echelon AI. He has previously served as CEO and as a board director of WRAP Technologies, a global provider of public safety solutions, where he created a strategic roadmap with a focus on improved pricing and profitability, right sized expenses and successfully grew gross profit year over year by 87%. Prior to that, he served in senior leadership roles, including as CEO, primarily for companies operating in the public safety space.

SOURCE Siyata Mobile Inc.