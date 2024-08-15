Siyata Mobile Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

Management to Host Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 16

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( Nasdaq: SYTA ) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, "Second quarter revenue growth was tempered in large part due to the timing of the delivery of customer orders. However, we have a backlog of more than $7 million of confirmed orders, which gives us strong visibility into the second half of 2024. As such, we expect the third quarter will be a break-out quarter with high double digit year-over-year growth as the delivery of orders accelerates. We have achieved 'stocked' status for our SD7 handsets with four of the largest North American cellular carriers and continue to tap into new vertical markets reinforcing a growth trajectory that extends into 2025 and beyond."

Key financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2024:

Revenues were $1.6 million compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

compared to for the three months ended . Gross profit of ($144,000) , or -8.9% of revenue, compared to $804,000 , or 29.7% of revenue, in the same period last year, primarily due to a one-time heavily discounted transaction to an international reseller which we believe will positively impact revenue in second half of 2024.

, or -8.9% of revenue, compared to , or 29.7% of revenue, in the same period last year, primarily due to a one-time heavily discounted transaction to an international reseller which we believe will positively impact revenue in second half of 2024. Net loss was $12.9 million as compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a non cash recognition of the differences between fair value of capital raises compared to cash received resulting in a $6.7 million additional loss, as well as a $1.0 million loss due to transaction costs incurred for the financings and $2.0 million of marketing costs on investor awareness of our Company.

as compared to a net loss of in the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a non cash recognition of the differences between fair value of capital raises compared to cash received resulting in a additional loss, as well as a loss due to transaction costs incurred for the financings and of marketing costs on investor awareness of our Company. Adjusted EBITDA was ( $3.8 million ), versus ( $2.0 million ) in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $2.7 million compared to $0.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

During the second quarter, the company closed two public offerings of common shares and/or pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million in aggregate.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 16, 2024 to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results.

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

North America dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International toll-free dial-in number: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 922573

A replay will be available until August 30, 2024. To access the replay, dial +1 (877) 481-4010 or +1 (919) 882-2331. When prompted, enter Passcode 51033.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2988/51033

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA".

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Siyata Mobile Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in US dollars)





USD



USD





June 30,

2024



December 31,

2023

Assets











Current











Cash



2,653,226





898,771

Trade And Other Receivables



1,508,799





1,181,257

Prepaid Expenses



2,244,232





29,673

Inventory



2,299,647





3,544,519

Advance To Suppliers



891,144





1,048,227







9,597,048





6,702,447

Long Term Receivable



142,904





147,100

Investment in Securities



1,000,000





-

Right Of Use Assets



500,849





630,793

Equipment



157,022





175,335

Intangible Assets



7,785,176





7,856,730

Total Assets



19,182,999





15,512,405



















Liabilities And Shareholders' Equity















Current















Loans to Financial Institutions



619,068





89,298

Sale of future receipts



2,152,375





1,467,899

Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities



4,087,199





3,449,103

Deferred Revenue



3,182





2,025

Short Term Lease Liability



243,214





254,668

Warrant Liability and Preferred Shares



10,755,482





156,433







17,860,520





5,419,426

Long Term Lease Liability



284,393





385,639







284,393





385,639

Total Liabilities



18,144,913





5,805,065

Shareholders' Equity















Share Capital



92,565,727





85,714,727

Reserves



14,845,086





14,644,200

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



98,870





98,870

Deficit



(106,471,597)





(90,750,457)







1,038,086





9,707,340

Total Liabilities And Shareholders' Equity



19,182,999





15,512,405



Siyata Mobile Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in US dollars) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023



June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023



























Revenue

$ 1,890,968



$ 2,710,717



$ 4,248,847



$ 4,513,354

Cost Of Sales



(1,694,154)





(1,906,227)





(3,188,616)





(3,212,347)

Gross Profit



196,814





804,490





1,060,231





1,301,007







10.4 %



29.7 %



25.0 %



28.8 % Expenses































Amortization And Depreciation



433,129





453,499





837,787





855,139

Development Expenses



-





31,465





35,000





85,450

Selling And Marketing



954,388





987,803





2,102,406





1,991,168

Equity promotion and marketing



2,000,000





250,000





2,150,000





591,200

General And Administrative



1,033,301





1,503,382





2,071,853





2,554,612

Bad Debts (Recovered)



-





10,148





18,858





10,148

Share-Based Payments



83,762





260,705





200,886





571,533

Total Operating Expenses



4,504,580





3,497,002





7,416,790





6,659,250



































Net Operating Loss



(4,307,766)





(2,692,512)





(6,356,559)





(5,358,243)



































Other Expenses































Finance Expense



942,283





41,251





1,722,039





75,349

Loss on issuance



6,129,282





-





6,129,282





-

Loss on extinguishment of financial liability



601,163





-





601,163





-

Foreign Exchange



(1,706)





(78,762)





(10,651)





(78,599)

Change In Fair Value of Warrant Liability



(31,986)





(321,384)





(54,570)





1,856,623

Transaction Costs



977,318





-





977,318





-

Total Other Expenses



8,616,354





(358,895)





9,364,581





1,853,373

Net Loss for The Period



(12,924,120)





(2,333,617)





(15,721,140)





(7,211,616)



































Comprehensive Loss for The Period



(12,924,120)





(2,333,617)





(15,721,140)





(7,211,616)



































Weighted average shares (after 18 to 1 reverse split)



108,922





5,417





70,307





4,691

Basic and diluted loss per share



(118.65)





(430.78)





(223.61)





(1,537.33)



Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (Expressed in US dollars) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023



June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023

Net operating loss



(4,307,766)





(2,692,512)





(6,356,559)





(5,358,243)

addback































Amortization And Depreciation



433,129





453,499





837,787





855,139

Share-Based Payments



83,762





260,705





200,886





571,533



































Adjusted EBITDA



(3,790,875)





(1,978,308)





(5,317,886)





(3,931,571)



