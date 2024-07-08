Siyata Mobile Appoints Samsung Director Bob Escalle to Vice President of Public Safety

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced the appointment of Bob Escalle as Vice President of Public Safety.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, stated, "We are excited to welcome Bob Escalle, a distinguished leader in the global Push-to-Talk (PTT) industry, to our team. The Push-to-Talk over Cellular market is a $7 billion industry, and Bob has held significant positions at leading companies, most recently as a director on the Samsung Mission Critical Push-to-Talk team. Public Safety, our largest and rapidly growing vertical, benefits from the increasing focus on safety in the U.S. and worldwide. Bob's extensive expertise and years of experience will be invaluable as we strive to become a leading global PTT provider. I look forward to working closely with Bob and our amazing team to achieve our mission."

Bob Escalle, Vice President of Siyata, remarked, "Siyata is uniquely positioned as the only Western company solely focused on the expansive and growing Push-to-Talk over Cellular industry. Our next-generation 5G technology has the potential to be a game changer in the U.S. and other global markets. I am excited to join the team and contribute to making Siyata the number one global vendor for PoC."

Mr. Escalle brings over 30 years of extensive experience across the U.S., European, and Asian markets at leading global PTT companies, including Motorola Solutions, ESChat, and Nemergent Solutions. His key roles in global business and market development, strategic planning, engineering, and product management for various telecommunications and data networking industries, including wired/wireless, SaaS, IMS, MCPTT, Private LTE, PTToC, and multimedia platforms, have prepared him well for his role at Siyata. Bob joins Siyata from Samsung Electronics America, where he served as Director of New Business for Enterprise and Public Safety.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

