Siyata Mobile Products Deployed by EMS Organization in Papua New Guinea

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") devices and cellular signal booster systems, today discussed the deployment of its SD7 handsets and VK7 vehicle kits by The National St John Ambulance Service (NStJA), a trusted life-saving service in Papua New Guinea, the most populous Pacific island country.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, "By upgrading from standard smartphones to our ruggedized SD7 handsets and VK7 vehicle kits, NStJA is experiencing the many benefits of our solution. Our devices stand up to the demanding environments faced by first responders and medical personnel. Integrated with the Zello Push-to-Talk app, our solution for this customer is providing secure and reliable communication that far exceeds the performance of standard smartphones. Our global deployments continue to increase, and we are pleased that our reach now extends to Papua New Guinea, and we are also encouraged by the number of new customers who are selecting Zello as their preferred PTT application."

Mark Cannon, Chief Executive for NStJA, commented, "We provide mission-critical evacuation and medical services to residents and visitors of our country. It is absolutely critical that we have a communications solution that is reliable and effective. Since upgrading from standard smartphones and a traditional UHF radio system, our team is finding the Siyata devices to be simpler to use with a PTT button, provide loud and clear audio and have a better battery life. We are quite pleased with Siyata's solution."

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA", and its warrants trade under the symbol "SYTAW".

