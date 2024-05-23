Siyata Mobile Provides Additional Update on its AI-Powered PTT Device

New Features Expand Applications for Loud Work Environments

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the press release on May 21, 2024 from Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, the Company is pleased to give further clarity on its recently introduced SD7 Wired Palm Mic Pro with AI Noise Cancellation. This innovative device, designed for use with the Company's SD7 Handset, now includes groundbreaking features that extend its functionality beyond simple noise cancellation.

The SD7 Wired Palm Mic Pro leverages advanced AI to adjust and compensate microphone levels, ensuring that only the human voice is isolated and transmitted, while background noises—whether stationary or dynamic—are effectively suppressed. This sophisticated technology also normalizes voice levels, maintaining smooth conversation quality regardless of the speaker's proximity to the microphone. The Company also offers a VK7 Wired Palm Mic Pro with AI Noise Cancelation, so that this same innovative noise cancelation is available for first responder vehicles, and for enterprise vehicles with the Siyata VK7 Vehicle Kit.

Potential Applications for the New Features:

Loud concert halls for security and support staff.

for security and support staff. Construction sites with heavy machinery.

with heavy machinery. Road crews working in noisy traffic environments.

working in noisy traffic environments. Mining vehicles engaged in ore extraction.

engaged in ore extraction. First responder vehicles during emergency situations with active sirens.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, "Our commitment to leading the $7 Billion Push-to-Talk over Cellular market drives us to continually innovate with customer-focused solutions. The enhanced features of the Wired Palm Mic Pro with AI Noise Cancellation reinforce our position as a pioneer in AI-based Remote Speaker Mics (RSMs). This product not only allows first responders and enterprise customers to communicate more clearly in loud environments but also ensures seamless and uninterrupted communication. We are excited about the potential impact of this technology and look forward to introducing further innovations throughout 2024."

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

