Siyata Mobile Seizing Strategic Market Opportunities

Press Conference Delayed to Pursue Key Deal

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( Nasdaq: SYTA ) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, announces that it has postponed its upcoming press conference, originally set for January 9, 2025, to focus on advancing an immediate business opportunity. The press conference will be rescheduled to later this month, with the new date to be announced shortly.

"At Siyata Mobile, we are committed to seizing opportunities that enhance shareholder value. Postponing the press conference was a strategic decision made to ensure we fully capitalize on these developments. We believe the steps we are taking will significantly strengthen our company's future and I urge shareholders to stay engaged, as we anticipate sharing transformative updates throughout January," said Marc Seelenfreund, CEO.

In addition, the Company announced that it has received an order from a major transit authority for over two thousand SD7 handsets and accessories to replace the authority's mobile land radios. The order is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA", and its warrants under the symbol "SYTAW".

Visit www.siyata.net to learn more.

