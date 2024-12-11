Siyata Mobile to Relocate Manufacturing of its PTT Devices to the U.S. in 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced it will be relocating its current 4G and next generation 5G PTT handset manufacturing operations from China to the United States in 2025.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, "We began working on a manufacturing relocation plan earlier this year and are proud to announce today that we expect to begin manufacturing operations in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2025. This is an important strategic move that we believe will open up additional sales opportunities globally, particularly in the U.S., and help us to further scale our business. Users of our devices, especially governmental agencies and first responders, value America manufactured products, but just as important, this move will enable us to shorten delivery lead times and operate within a stronger logistics infrastructure. We are very excited to be making this move and believe it is an important milestone for Siyata."

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA", and its warrants under the symbol "SYTAW".

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

