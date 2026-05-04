Size-inclusive Clothing Brand Public Label Reboots as a Customizable Portal

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Size-Inclusive design house Renee Cafaro Atelier, debuted a plus size ready-to-wear sublabel RCA Public Label in 2021, and quickly became known for their innovative fit, and best-selling Game Changer Dress, featuring Cafaro's patented built-in bra technology. Five years later, she is changing the game again by transforming the traditional e-commerce brand into an all-gender/all-sizes platform for customizable ready-to-wear. Referring to the brand as now just Public Label, the founder states her mission as "bringing customers the closest experience to bespoke tailoring but with the ease of shopping online."

Renee Cafaro releases innovative new take on menswear and suiting for non-binary customers perfecting fit for all You can now build your own versatile version of the best-selling Game Changer dress with their patented built-in bra technology Customize everything from caftans to suits with Public Label's uniquely bold prints

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/renee-cafaro-atelier/9390851-en-size-inclusive-clothing-brand-public-label-reboots-customizable-portal

"Though plus-size fashion is my main wheelhouse, I am proud to have created for a wide spectrum of bodies and genders as a designer. Public Label and my atelier have both developed a reputation for doing things ethically, and the 'old school' hands-on way for patternmaking because I am so dedicated to the customer's experience. No AI here! I set out to deliver the best possible fit for an underserved demographic and now I'm expanding on that by allowing customers of all sizes and genders to customize not only their fit with many length/size options but also pick fabrics and trims to make a piece as unique as they are," Cafaro explains.

Shoppers who are frustrated trying to find the right fit and looking to build a luxury wardrobe that is built to last and reflect their style can now go to rcapubliclabel.com and choose from Public Label's new Menswear/Themswear suiting and their most-popular womenswear garments, like the Game Changer, and "build their own" with seemingly endless options from fabrics, colorblocking, and upgraded add-on features. Don't know where to start? The customization portals for each item offer an opt-out button to let Cafaro and her team take care of a portion of the design choices or you can book time to speak with a real, live Style Expert on a video call to help you build the garment or capsule wardrobe of your dreams.

The brand is often known as RCA Public Label, with the RCA standing for her eponymous parent company, Renee Cafaro Atelier. Cafaro wants to bring the full scope of the elevated aesthetic and luxurious experience of her couture atelier to the masses with rcapubliclabel.com. In addition to her "bespoke-but-easier" idea behind the customizable products, she is simplifying bridal and occasionwear with personally-curated looks for brides, bridesmaids, groomsmen, guests and beyond!

SOURCE Renee Cafaro Atelier