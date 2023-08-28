Size of 3PL Market in Egypt to grow by USD 1.30 billion between 2021 to 2026 | The increase in maritime transportation drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the 3PL market in Egypt is expected to grow by USD 1.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.39%. The growth is driven by factors such as the increase in maritime transportation, strategic government initiatives to transform Egypt into a global logistics, and the increasing demand from sectors like manufacturing and healthcare. However, the market faces challenges due to high logistics costs, ineffective supply chain management, and underutilization of assets.

3PL market in Egypt: Market Segmentation

The 3PL market in Egypt is characterized by strategic segmentation that illuminates its multifaceted dynamics. This segmentation revolves around two key dimensions: end-users and services.

End-user - Manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others

- Manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others Service - Transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others

3PL market in Egypt: Market Driver

The growth of Egypt's 3PL market is driven by a substantial increase in maritime transportation, facilitated by the nation's strategic geographical location. With over 90% of foreign commerce relying on maritime transport, the thriving sectors of oil, textiles, food processing, and construction contribute to this growth. The significance of the Suez Canal, responsible for a substantial portion of global marine transportation, positions Egypt as a pivotal manufacturing base for European exports. This increase in marine trade is expected to accelerate the 3PL market's growth, which will be essential to the nation's logistical operations and economic viability.

3PL market in Egypt: Market Challenges

High logistics costs impede market growth.

The concentration of transportation lines in Cairo and along the Nile causes logistical challenges.

and along the Nile causes logistical challenges. Inefficient supply chain management and asset utilization contribute to elevated expenses.

3PL market in Egypt: Market Companies

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on major companies, including:

Aramex International LLC

DCM Logistics

Deutsche Post AG

DP World

DSV Panalpina AS

Eastern Logistics

El Nada Co.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

FedEx Corp.

Schenker AG

