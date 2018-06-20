Sizeable Growth is Expected for the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market

According to data published by Allied Market Research, the Blockchain Distributed Ledger market was valued at USD 228 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2023, while growing at a CAGR of 57.6% from 2017 to 2023. The report also indicates that an increase in the awareness toward blockchain distributed ledger applications is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players. The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector is projected to maintain its lead in the end-user segment. The BFSI segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 53.9%. Geographically, North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of key companies in the region. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON), Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC), Black Cactus Global (OTC: BLGI)

Research Analyst for Semiconductor & Electronics markets at Allied, Himal Srivastava, explained that the "blockchain distributed ledger market is in its early stage of growth. Blockchain-based solutions are projected to be adopted earlier in some industries such as financial services and the supply chain industry as compared to many other industries. The blockchain technology addresses security in areas including insurance, law, and data security by validation of the information in the blockchain ledger. The exponential increase in data is expected to facilitate more R&D activities leading to increased competition in the market."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) announced on June 5, 2018, that, "it has entered into a licensing partnership with The Bad Crypto Podcast to re-distribute the podcast's most popular interviews on http://www.newcoins168.com, in Chinese.

Interviews that will be translated into Chinese for re-distribution on http://www.newcoins168.com include: Charlie Lee, Founder and Developer of Litecoin, Roger Ver, also known as 'Bitcoin Jesus', and Patrick Byrne, Overstock.com CEO and Founder of tZERO. In addition to re-distributing these informative interviews in Chinese, the Company's CEO Warren Wang also appeared once again for an interview on The Bad Crypto Podcast on May 23, 2018. Mr. Wang first appeared on The Bad Crypto Podcast in December 2017 where he offered his perspective and insights on bitcoin and cryptocurrency in China."

"Since it first aired in July 2017, The Bad Crypto Podcast hosted by Joel Comm, Bitcoin Evangelist and Travis Wright, Blockchain Entrepreneur, has become a worldwide phenomenon with over 150 episodes for curious individuals trying to figure out cryptocurrency, blockchain and the future of digital payments," says ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. CEO Warren Wang. "We are confident that this lighthearted, entertaining programming offered in Chinese will be well received by viewers looking to expand their crypto knowledge whether they are newbies or more experienced crypto investors."

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from its management, potential injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. SinglePoint Inc. recently announced the successful completion and filing of the Company's Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This is an important step in helping the company establish credibility in the investment community. "We are ecstatic to have this completed and filed. We feel it really sets the company up for future successes. It's a great foundational block to be fully reporting and provide the level of transparency to everyone that may become involved with the company. We believe that his level of transparency can accelerate our potential growth," states Wil Ralston President SinglePoint.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) is China's first listed non-state-owned oil and gas field service company on NASDAQ. Recon Technology recently announced that Future Gas Station Technology, Ltd ("FGS"), of which Recon indirectly owns 8%, has recently entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with JD Finance, to establish an information communication mechanism and long-term cooperation relationship. JD Finance is the financial technology arm of JD.com, China's largest online direct sales company. This cooperation will allow customers to refuel their vehicles through the JD Finance App, which will be supported by the FGS platform and linked to the FGS database. Mr. Song Yang, the Founder of FGS, said, "We enthusiastically welcome JD Finance to the FGS platform. Supported by JD Finance, we believe FGS can provide more services to consumers. FGS is proud to provide technology that improves consumers' lives and travel experiences. Through the great power of JD's big data analysis and user operation capabilities, FGS can reach and engage users more precisely, enhance intelligent marketing management and extend consumption guidance. In the future, we aim to cooperate with JD Finance to develop a comprehensive plan for the digital transformation of gas stations of CNPC. This plan reflects our priority to implement multichannel operations and refine user functionality, as we aim to continuously improve the experience of consumers."

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) is aiming to become a next generation Artificial - Intelligence & blockchain-powered, fintech service company, focusing on digital asset production and distribution. The Company recently announced a Joint Venture with The Centre for Digital Revolution. The JV will establish and develop the premier global standards of issuance, sales and distribution of digital assets, with operations out of the U.K. and mainland Europe. Additionally, the JV will focus on developing and executing the highest level of compliance and institution-grade best practices in: 1. Compliant digital asset issuance and private sales; 2. Initial Exchange Offering of digital assets; 3. Digital asset clearance networks; 4. Multi-platform exchange syndication and trading. Furthermore, the JV will be headed by Mr. Eric van der Kleij, the CEO of the Centre for Digital Revolution and a pioneering technology entrepreneur who co-founded his first FinTech company Adeptra in 1996 (sold to NYSE-listed FICO in 2012). Speaking about the JV, Van der Kleij said, "Over the last 10 years, the rapid development of Blockchain/DLT and Artificial Intelligence has seen an ocean of startups and corporations experimenting and conducting pilots to understand the potential of this breakthrough technology. This year marks the moment when the world's major financial institutions begin the serious adoption of these technologies and the adoption of professionally created tokenized digital assets. This JV aims to construct a company that will lead the best possible regulatory compliant global standards in asset digitization, issuance, listing & trading, and further, provide professional and institutional-grade investment services to major corporations, institutional investors and funds seeking to safely enter this market."

Black Cactus Global (OTCQB: BLGI) is a technology developing company with a focus on blockchain, machine learning, crypto currency, and the Internet of Things. The Company recently announced that the company has completed a share exchange agreement with the Blockchain development subsidiary, Black Cactus Global Technologies Pvt. Limited. The agreement calls for the BLGI to own an initial 29% interest in BCG-TPL which has already achieved significant milestones that will enable BLGI to scale-up development activities. BCG-TPL has already setup a Blockchain development center in the newly developed Vizag Software Technology Park in Visakhapatnam, India. This modern facility will house one of the larger Blockchain development teams, it will enable Black Cactus Global to service its clients in an extremely professional and effective manner, and to deliver on the promise of Blockchain technology.

