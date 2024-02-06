Sizing Technology Specialist Helps US Fashion Retailers To Face A Hard Truth

News provided by

Makip

06 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The desire to have 'the latest' fashion item has resulted in a throwaway fashion culture which sees the average US consumer discard some 81.5 lbs of clothes each year – the equivalent of eight standard-sized trash bags per person!

However, consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their purchasing habits and that of the fashion industry; as seen by the US sustainable fashion industry growing to $7.80 Billion USD in 2023.

By capitalizing on changing consumer purchasing behavior, US fashion brands have the opportunity to reduce waste, minimize returns and improve conversion rates.

Online sizing technology specialist, Makip, which recently launched in the US, is on a mission to make it possible for US retailers to better inform consumers about the sizing of garments when purchasing online, so that they buy the right-sized item each and every time.

Shingo Tsukamoto, President of Makip, said, "What US customers are craving is virtual sizing technology that recognizes their unique body size requirements. Even though sizing technology has become increasingly sophisticated and widespread, the age-old problem still exists – you cannot have a standard size when there's no such thing as a standard body."

Makip's unique online sizing technology, Unisize, asks shoppers basic questions such as age, weight and height to understand the measurements of their body, allowing the sizing technology to map the individual's body size to the clothing item, and then display how the clothes will fit the unique body size of the shopper.

Analysis has shown that by providing online shoppers with more accurate sizing options, their decision to purchase increases by 2.5 times, whilst reducing returns. By using accurate online sizing technology, such as Unisize, online shoppers can virtually 'try on' clothing and purchase the most suitable, accurately sized clothing item, first-time, delivering a reduction in clothing return rates of 20%, on average.

The Tokyo-based company supports over 300 online retail/eCommerce sites and popular fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste and New Balance, with its innovative sizing technology, and launched in the UK in spring 2023.

About Makip:
Makip. Co.Ltd (pronounced "May-kip") is a sizing technology specialist, supporting online retail/eCommerce and fashion brands with its unique product, Unisize.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291935/4436758/Makip_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Makip

Also from this source

SIZING TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST LAUNCHES IN USA TO TACKLE BILLION DOLLAR RETURNS PROBLEM

SIZING TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST LAUNCHES IN USA TO TACKLE BILLION DOLLAR RETURNS PROBLEM

Makip announces its move into the US to enable retail/eCommerce and fashion brands to slash the $38 billion returns problem driven by ill-fitting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.