Sizzler to Celebrate National Cheese Toast Day with Free Cheese Toast for All Guests on Sept. 15

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sizzler®, the family-casual steakhouse known for its U.S.D.A. Choice steaks and Craft Salad Bar, is celebrating National Cheese Toast Day by offering guests free samples of its signature Cheese Toast on Sept. 15. Cheese Toast lovers across the nation are encouraged to dine-in at participating locations on Sept. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. and enjoy free samples* along with various in-store and online giveaways, which include a new, limited-edition Cheese Toast flavored lip balm, to celebrate the holiday.

"As a way to commemorate one of Sizzler's most beloved and flavorful menu items, we decided to have a little fun and create a lip balm that's just as distinct and memorable as our signature Cheese Toast," said Kristina Van Bruggen, vice president of marketing at Sizzler. "The lip balm is available to win as part of the #CheeseToastChallenge social media contest all month long and will only be available in stores at participating locations on Sept. 15. We highly encourage Cheese Toast enthusiasts to visit our restaurants on National Cheese Toast Day to savor free Cheese Toast with us, and to create unique and fun photos for our social media contest. We're excited to celebrate and look forward to seeing our guests' creativity come to light."

In addition to free samples and giveaways in-store on Sept. 15, Sizzler will be hosting a #CheeseToastChallenge social media photo contest from now through Sept. 30. Sizzler invites its guests to post a unique optical illusion photo using Cheese Toast as a prop and upload the photo to either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #CheeseToastChallenge. Each week, a winner will be selected to win a $100 Sizzler gift card, along with Sizzler's limited-edition Cheese Toast flavored lip balm and other branded swag. To learn more information on the history of Sizzler's famous Cheese Toast along with the official contest rules, please visit SizzlerCheeseToast.com.

For more information on Sizzler, or to find a location near you, please visit Sizzler.com. Follow Sizzler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Dine in or purchase is not necessary to receive free Cheese Toast.

About Sizzler

Sizzler® is where America comes for great food and value. From U.S.D.A. Choice steaks cut fresh in-house every day to fresh seafood, salads and soups, all of Sizzler's delicious menu items are created from scratch in real kitchens.

Innovator of the new "Family Casual" segment, guests order and pay in line then relax at a table or booth while their food is delivered to them. While waiting, guests can enjoy Sizzler's world famous, signature Cheese Toast and comprehensive craft salad bar. Sizzler's craft salad bar is unlike any other, with 50 incredibly fresh produce items that allow guests to build the custom salad of their dreams. In addition, the craft salad bar also includes a selection of Sizzler's seasonal salads and hot appetizers.

Sizzler's menu includes grilled-to-order U.S.D.A Choice tri tip and rib eye steaks cooked over an open flame, fresh ground beef burgers, ribs, chicken and an assortment of fresh seafood, including sustainable Salmon. To complement your meal, select locations also serve beer and wine. For more information on where you can visit one of our 130 locations across 10 states, including Puerto Rico, please visit www.sizzler.com.

